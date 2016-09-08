Letters: Americans must take the blinders off

The other day I went over to visit with my beloved aunt and uncle. On that day I was wearing my TRUMP T-shirt and my aunt gasped and said if my papaw could see me he would roll over in his grave because, like her, he was a Democrat all his life.

I asked her if she knew about Hillary Clinton’s secret emails and her private server. I’m sure my aunt did not really understand about it, but her answer was everybody’s picking on Clinton.

This is called blinders, and it’s what farmers put on their mules so nothing would distract them. Please America, take off the blinders. If Hillary wins, America has lost because anything goes with her.

CHARLES G. WOODS

Roan Mountain

They’re already here

After reading Stephanie Gray’s letter on Sunday I am left wondering if she is the one who is being naive. The harsh reality is this — the drug addict is already in your backyard, in your front yard, in your schools, your church, your grocery stores, on your roadways, in your courts, in your doctor’s office and last, but certainly not least, in your face.

All of that is to say this — perhaps a methadone treatment clinic isn’t such a bad idea after all.

NOEL CLIETT

Johnson City