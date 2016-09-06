Letters: Trump is true to the Constitution

The fact is Trump is a great believer in the Constitution. His list of possible U.S. Supreme Court judges is as close to the beliefs of the late Justice Antonin Scalia (a staunch believer of the Constitution) as Trump can find. His belief in the Constitution and his love of America is deep, as anyone who has studied this at all knows.

What you hear from mainstream media and what you read in most newspapers is far from the truth, in most instances, for purely political reasons. I hope people will become more informed of Trump's true beliefs before Election Day because the alternative is a vote against the Constitution.

JANIS HUGHES

Erwin