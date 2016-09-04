Letters: Keep drug clinics away from schools

Our communities must unite with the schools to do anything necessary to keep them as safe as possible. Teachers vigilantly protect our students. We review our safety manuals, work with safety officials to implement procedures, practice lockdown drills so that when threats happen, we can stand between them and our students.

Are we so naive to believe these threats won’t happen here? Why then are our community leaders bent on inviting an estimated 700 people addicted to mind-altering drugs into the backyards of our schools on a daily basis? I’m not speaking about a “mile radius.” I am suggesting that these people could easily stroll from this facility to school campuses.

Can you guarantee that none of these 700 individuals will pose a threat to our students? Perhaps, this sense of security is our fault. Perhaps, the school staff has done our job too well, and you have forgotten the ever-present dangers.

So here’s what I propose: Houk, Dr. Brian Nolan, and Alan Levine visit any of our local schools and participate in one of our lockdown drills. Be sure to bring lollipops. We’ve found that lollipops soothe 5-year-olds who are being asked to sit quietly in a closet, as their teacher attempts to alleviate their fears.

Come see the many young lives we’re responsible for and tell us that we are only “reacting to our emotions, not to the facts.” Methadone clinics do not belong near schools. Period.

STEPHANIE GRAY

Gray