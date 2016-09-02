Letters: What's wrong with making America great again?

The Johnson City Press is a leader in this area, by the way, in promoting these views. Whatever happened to reporting the news in an unbiased manner? Liberals will twist and contort the Constitution to promote their views and condemn the same document if it disagrees with their agenda.

Someone please tell me what is wrong with wanting laws to be enforced and wanting this country safeguarded from its enemies? Please tell me what is wrong with wanting other countries (NATO) to share the debt burden when it comes to protecting their own countries?

If this country was invaded tomorrow by Russia or China, how many European troops would be on the way to help us out?

What is wrong with staying the course that made this country the greatest nation on earth at one time in history?

Liberals had better understand one thing: If Islam ever takes over this country the liberals and their way of thinking will be the first to go, along with the personal freedoms that made this country a light to the world.

If you want to be an American citizen, then obey American law. Be a law-abiding, hardworking and God-fearing citizen and see just how great the opportunities really are in this “Land of the Free.”

RANDY TAYLOR

Jonesborough