Letters: The medical benefits of cannabis

I have arthritis in my hands, feet, knees and shoulders from carrying a rucksack on 12-mile road marches. I also suffer from post traumatic stress disorder.

I do not feel that cannabis is dangerous at all. I feel that if it were not for lobby groups sponsored by the alcohol producers, private prison guard unions and big pharmaceutical, it would have been legalized years ago.

If it is to be considered so dangerous, why does the U.S. government own the patent for medical cannabis? The government knows of the medicinal attributes.

Alcohol has killed more people than cannabis ever has or will yet it is legal. The same is true of cigarettes.

Some will say I should go to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center and get prescription meds that will help my ailments. I have handfuls of meds the V.A. dishes out freely, but most have more harmful side effects than cannabis.

JONATHAN STOKES

Clarksville

Legalize and tax it

Pot (marijuana) should be legal, taxed and regulated just like alcohol. Let me ask a question: When have you ever seen a mean pothead? What about a mean drunk?

All drugs should be made legal, but that will never happen. There is too big of industry created with the so-called War on Drugs.

Attend court sometime and see how may jobs are created by this war. It has increased the number of police officers, prosecutors and defense attorneys.

If someone wants to ruin his life with drug or alcohol abuse, he is going to find a way to do it — legal or otherwise. Life is full of choices and consequences.

If you want to control crime then legalize, regulate and tax drugs and take the criminal profit out of all drugs and hold persons responsible for the choice to use if they harm others. Did we not learn anything from Prohibition?

WILLIAM PRENDERGAST

Elizabethton