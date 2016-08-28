Letters: The National Cemetery is indeed a special place

I, too, am a runner, although not in-depth as Casey’s community. However, I have run several marathons as an amateur. I respect and acknowledge the significance of that area to the historical running community here dating back to the 1970s.

I am a Marine Vietnam combat veteran, who was decorated for valor in 1968. I beg to ask if Casey has walked through a national cemetery? Has he taken the time to read the tombstones and think of the significance each grave represents? It’s a moving experience.

With a lot of luck I’ll be buried in that area where Casey and others ran. God bless Casey and his community of runners. Thank you for your efforts and contributions. I will honor you and all the runners who ran there.

I hope Casey and all other runners will honor me and my fellow veterans who will be buried there. We also ran a good race — maybe not on as soft a ground as you.

DUKE HALL

Johnson City

Feeling real pain

I am writing about Tony Casey’s column on Aug. 25. I was saddened and disappointed by the lack of respect for the men and women who have given their all so that we can sleep at night.

The grounds of U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs at Mountain Home exist for one reason — to serve these heroes and provide them a final resting place. Sure it is a good place to run, I ran there when I was at East Tennessee State University 30 some years ago, but that is not why it’s there.

Casey’s comment about feeling his pain really got to me. The pain of losing a place to run is absolutely nothing compared to the pain experienced by veterans and their families who have sacrificed their health and lives for the rest of us.

STEVE JONES

Jonesborough

Other places to run

Please tell me Tony. Casey’s latest column regarding the Mountain Home National Cemetery expansion interrupting runners is a joke. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center’s buildings, services and property are to service our area’s veterans — those who have served our country (many voluntarily) — not the general population of Johnson City.

The fact that they welcome local citizens to even use the property is a luxury and blessing. How selfish, short-sighted and immature of the writer to even consider the personal loss he is suffering because of this necessary decision on the VA’s part to expand the cemetery to create final resting places for these men and women of our military forces.

There are many places in Johnson City for our local runners to go, but only one place to honor our fallen veterans.

REBECCA WHITE

Johnson City

A unique perspective

Like Press writer Tony Casey, I am a relative newcomer to this area. I love it here for a number of reasons, including the amazing beauty of the region and the unmatched friendliness of the people. I’ve felt more at home here than in any other place I’ve lived. Unfortunately, the friendliness I experience in my day-to-day dealings with people is all but absent in the vitriolic and anonymous online comments on Tony’s recent column about the expansion of the Mountain Home National Cemetery.

Tony provided a unique view of the history of the area that will now be home to additional, needed gravesites for veterans. His piece was educational, and I found it to be an appropriate homage to one of many important roles that the land has played. I’m sure that others have stories about their own appreciation for that property over the years and I’d be happy to hear them.

The truth is that all those stories help to make the land special, as it should be. The loss and sacrifice of other potential uses of the property is a fine analogy for the many sacrifices made by those for whom it will now be a final resting place.

As a veteran, I appreciate Tony’s effort to enlighten me about one aspect of the history of Mountain Home. I also believe that the VA should be considered an important part of the community, and I applaud those who do visit, whether to spend some quiet time among the dead, to help the living, or to exercise and enjoy the beauty of the campus, whether walking, running or simply sitting in the shade.

MURPHEY JOHNSON

Johnson City