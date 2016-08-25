Letters: What are 'soft costs' of the performing arts building?

Over the past three months I have asked Johnson City Mayor Clayton Stout, City Commissioner Jeff Banyas, state Sen. Rusty Crowe, the chancellor of the Tennessee Board of Regents and the executive director of facilities development for a cost breakdown of the $1.4 million of soft costs.

None of them have provided the information I requested. Why would commissioners approve an $8 million expenditure and not know the breakdown of the $1.4 million for soft costs ?

The chancellor did inform me that he had forwarded my request to ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland. TBR said the soft costs breakdown needed to come from ETSU or the project architect. Neither have responded.

In talking with TBR officials, I learned that they have expressed concerns about students safely crossing State of Franklin Road to get from the main campus to the new arts building. ETSU’s solution was to get Johnson City to put up another traffic signal.

It is not uncommon to see students distracted while talking or texting on their phones when crossing a street disregarding traffic lights, crosswalks and pedestrian bridges. So I believe safety is a valid concern.

TBR also informed me that the annual funds calculated for ETSU to receive for the buildings operation and maintenance costs for education and general space will not be available for some of ETSU’s auditorium seats and all of the seats that Johnson City wants to add. Those funds will have to be covered by ETSU.

TBR, to its credit, is focused totally on education — not on how many seats are in ETSU’s new auditorium.

PETER PADUCH

Johnson City