Lawyers say proposed rule change could diminish access to Tennessee court records

In February, the Tennessee Supreme Court proposed changing Rule 34: “Policies and Guidelines Regarding Appellate Judicial Records” to apply across all lower courts, including juvenile courts, general sessions courts, domestic relations courts, circuit courts, chancery courts, criminal courts and others.

The rule currently applies to only appellate courts and defines specific court records, like unpublished drafts of judicial orders and opinions, that are not available for public inspection.

“The changes would broaden the rule to apply to records maintained by the ‘clerks of the inferior courts’ and add a new exemption for any records that ‘potentially undermine the inherent constitutional powers granted to the court,’ ” Deborah Fisher, executive director of the Tennessee Coalition for Open Government, wrote in a post on her website explaining the proposed rule change.

Many news media attorneys across the state have expressed concern that some of the current language included in the rule is too broad to apply across all lower courts.

As part of the process, the Tennessee Supreme Court solicited comments from the public until the end of March. Those who submitted comments included the Tennessee Bar Association through its Communications Law section, the Knoxville Bar Association and the Tennessee Association of Broadcasters.

“The proposed language appears to create the possibility of a patchwork of exemptions throughout the State, some of which may run afoul of existing constitutional, common law and statutory protections,” attorneys from the Tennessee Bar Association were quoted as saying in Fisher’s article.

Rick Hollow, who serves as legal counsel for the Tennessee Press Association, pointed out existing language in Rule 34 that he claims is already too vague.

Section 2(B)(viii) in Rule 34 currently states: “Any other written or electronic record the disclosure of which would frustrate or interfere with the judicial function of the courts or potentially undermine the inherent constitutional powers granted to the court and recognized in Tenn. Code Ann. 16-3-503.”

Hollow told Fisher the terms “frustrate” and “interfere” under the current rule “provides a basis for individual clerks or other personnel to deny a request based on subjective feelings. In other words, this appears to be an attempt, perhaps inadvertent, to create a window of opportunity for denial of any request based upon subjective frame of mind of the custodian of the records at the point in time when the request is made. The lack of a definite, clearly articulated objective standard is disturbing.”

Rule 34 would also expand the number confidential documents from those “prepared by a judge as part of the judicial decision-making process” to those prepared by a judge or court staff as part of the court’s “judicial or administrative decision-making process.”

“There is some concern that some of the language is overly broad and it could reduce access to court records. The other change that TCOG is looking at is there was a suggestion to close records related to administrative decisions and not just judicial decisions. So we’re concerned about what that would be. We certainly want courts to operate transparently. The public needs to be able to know what their courts are doing,” Fisher said.

Hollow said the current rule’s requirement that requestors state a reason for viewing could serve as “indirect intimidation” and could function as a “deterrent to the citizen in pursuing the request.”

In its submitted comments, the Knoxville Bar Association recommended a special committee review the ramifications of the rule change and study the existing law regarding open court records.

In its comments, the Knoxville Bar Association said “the task of restating or reshaping the law for inspection of judicial records warrants an exhaustive and thorough analysis.”

Fisher said she thought the Knoxville association’s recommendation was the best suggestion that came out of the whole process.

It’s unclear when the Tennessee Supreme Court will make a final decision on whether it will change Rule 34 to apply across all lower courts.

