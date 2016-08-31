Elizabethton's Covered Bridge leads in USA Today Readers Choice voting

The rest of the 2016 Reader’s Choice top 10 with 25 days of voting to go are: Goddard Covered Bridge, Flemingsburg, Kentucky; West Union Covered Bridge, West Union, Indiana; Humpback Bridge, Alleghany County, Virginia; Horton Mill Bridge, Oneonta, Alabama; Hyde Hall Covered Bridge, Cooperstown, New York; Sachs Covered Bridge, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; Dreibelbis Bridge, Lenhartsville, Pennsylvania; and Arlington Green Covered Bridge, Arlington, Vermont.

Covered Bridge fans can cast one vote per day for the next 24 days by going to http://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-covered-bridge/elizabethton-covered-bridge-elizabethton-tenn/

The Elizabethton Covered Bridge was built in 1882 by Thomas Matson, a railroad engineer who also built the narrow gauge East Tennessee and Western North Carolina rail line from Johnson City to Boone. Using his railroad experience, Matson created a design for the 134-foot bridge that is more commonly used in railroad bridges.

As time has passed and the bridge survived several floods, it continues to grow in popularity. It has inspired the Covered Bridge Park on its eastern approach and become an icon for Elizabethton and Carter County.