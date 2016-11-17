logo

Hunting

Potential world record deer's antlers could be worth $100,000

Mike Organ , morgan@tennessean.com • Today at 2:15 PM

Some staggering numbers have been connected to the potential world record whitetail deer killed last week in Sumner County, and the most amazing of all might be the value of its antlers.

Gallatin resident Stephen Tucker bagged the big buck with a massive 47-point non-typical rack on Nov. 7 and is likely in line for a huge payday.

“He pretty much won the lottery,” said Josh West of Wildlife Taxidermy in Madison. “He will have all kinds of opportunities to make a lot of money off endorsements, public appearances and things like that.”

The rack itself could be worth more than $100,000, said Jared Steele, owner of Great Basin Antler Buyers in Utah, who is among the nation’s top antler buyers.

