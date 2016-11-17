Potential world record deer's antlers could be worth $100,000

Gallatin resident Stephen Tucker bagged the big buck with a massive 47-point non-typical rack on Nov. 7 and is likely in line for a huge payday.

“He pretty much won the lottery,” said Josh West of Wildlife Taxidermy in Madison. “He will have all kinds of opportunities to make a lot of money off endorsements, public appearances and things like that.”

The rack itself could be worth more than $100,000, said Jared Steele, owner of Great Basin Antler Buyers in Utah, who is among the nation’s top antler buyers.

