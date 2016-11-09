Possible world record deer killed in Tennessee

The Tennessean reports that 26-year-old Stephen Tucker of Gallatin shot the deer with a muzzleloader Monday afternoon in Sumner County.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency District 21 captain Dale Grandstaff says the buck’s 47-point rack seems certain to break the state record and currently appears to be about an inch more than the world record.

Because the rack must undergo a 60-day drying out period before it is officially measured, the score could change slightly.

Grandstaff has measured the non-typical rack at 313 2/8-inches gross. The net score after deductions was 308 3/8 inches.

Grandstaff says the deer was likely 3 1/2 years old.