Tennessee hunter charged with illegal elk killing

Timothy C. Copeland, 56, Crossville, was one of the few hunters drawn to participate in Tennessee’s eighth annual elk hunt and goes home as the first ever permitted hunter to be charged with violations.

The TWRA said Copeland spotted a bull elk Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m. while driving a truck in the Adkins Mountain area of the North Cumberland. He exited his truck and shot the elk from the road. Copeland was drawn to hunt in Elk Zone 5 but shot the elk in Elk Zone 2. The permit requires a hunter to stay within his drawn zone.

Copeland and two accompanying hunters took the elk to the North Cumberland headquarters for analysis by TWRA, and biologists became concerned when Copeland could not produce accurate GPS coordinates for the location of the kill. TWRA wildlife officers were contacted to begin an investigation. By then, the 580-pound bull had been taken to a meat processor in Crossville.

The elk carcass and a Browning 30-.06 rifle were seized, and Copeland was charged with four violations including: shooting from a public road, hunting from a motor vehicle, hunting in a closed area, and possession of illegally killed big game. He faces potential fines of approximately $8,000 as well as the potential loss of his hunting privileges and his rifle.

Copeland is scheduled to appear in Campbell Co. General Sessions Court on Nov. 15 at 9 a.m. The two hunters accompanying him were not charged.