Hunter shot in accident

Deputy Paul Morrell of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene and spoke with Charles Vance, Old Railroad Grade Road. Morell said Vance had been shot on the left side of his abdomen.

Morrell said Vance told him he and his stepfather, Jeff Whitehead, had been hunting in the woods behind the residence. He said Whitehead tripped, causing his shotgun to discharge. Vance was walking in front of Whitehead and was struck by the shot.

Morrell said Whitehead gave a similar account of the incident, and also said the shotgun had been left approximately a mile into the woods were the incident had occurred. As a result, he could not provide the deputy with the make and model of the shotgun, but he said it was a 12 gauge.

The Carter County Rescue Squad took Vance to Johnson City Medical Center.