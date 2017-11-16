Happenings in your community

The country breakfast planned for Saturday, Nov. 18, at Fairview United Methodist Church, 878 Highway 81N (5 miles from downtown Jonesborough going toward Fall Branch) has been canceled.

Smoke detector sweep set for Saturday

Johnson City firefighters and volunteers will assist the State Fire Marshal’s Office in a smoke detector sweep on Saturday across several neighborhoods, including the Tree and President street areas.

During these sweeps, smoke detectors will be inspected and/or installed in homes without them. The goal is to reach 500 homes between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

To see sweep areas, visit www.johnsoncitytn.org/fire and click on “Smoke Alarm Sweep Map” under “Programs.”

For more information, call Fire Capt. Jonathan Fulmer at 434-6180.

MPCC to offer teen event

Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., is inviting teens ages 12-17 to enjoy a night of fun on Tuesday, Nov. 21, with dinner and music followed by a bus trip to Holiday Lanes bowling alley.

Cost is $5 per person.

Dinner is at 4 p.m.; the bus leaves for the bowling alley at 5 and returns at 7. Parents must sign a waiver for teens younger than 16. Participants should wear or bring socks for bowling.

Pre-register in person at MPCC by Monday, Nov. 20. Space is limited.

For more information, call 423-434-5749.

Clinchfield 100 on display in Kingsport

On Saturday in conjunction with the 75th annual Santa Train and Santa’s Depot, Kingsport will host historic train car, the Clinchfield 100, in the downtown area.

Individuals can view the car from 1-4 p.m. at CSX, 233 Main St. Members of the Wataugua Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum will be on-site to provide information to onlookers.

The car is 106-years old.

For more information, call 423-392-8836 or go online at visitkingsport.com.

JCSO to hold toy drive, more

The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra will hold a Toys for Tots drive Monday, Dec. 4, through Saturday, Dec. 9.

Participants may bring a new, unwrapped toy to the office at 172 W. Springbrook Drive between the hours of 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Toys will also be accepted at the JCSO concert, “Home for the Holidays,” on Saturday, Dec. 9, at Milligan College. Marine personnel will pick up the items.

Christmas decorations will be on sale after the concert on Dec. 9, including poinsettias and wreaths from $5-$15.

For more information, call 423-926-8742.

Dollywood adds operating days to Smoky Mountain Christmas

PIGEON FORGE — Dollywood officials have extended the park’s award-winning Smoky Mountain Christmas festival two days, with Jan. 2-3 now serving as operating days.

Due to a number of regional school systems remaining closed for Christmas break several days after the new year begins, many guests have asked for the park to remain open longer to allow families with students more opportunity to visit Dollywood during the holiday season. Park hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on each additional day.

For more information, visit www.dollywood.com or call 800-DOLLYWOOD.

Alta Vista Gallery to host open house

Alta Vista Gallery in Valle Crucis, N.C. will host its Annual Christmas Open House, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25.

The gallery will be decorated for Christmas. Refreshments, including homemade sausage balls and Christmas cookies, wines, hot cider and more will be served.

A variety of canvas sizes, ranging from 30-by-40 inches down to 6-by-6 inches will be on exhibit and available for purchase. Other items for sale include stained glass, pottery, locally handmade jewelry, painted silk scarves, art prints, puzzles, cards and more.

Alta Vista Gallery is located 10 minutes from Boone or Banner Elk, N.C., in a National Register historic farmhouse at 2839 Broadstone Road, Valle Crucis, between Mast Farm Inn and Mast Store Annex.

For more information, call 828-963-5247. For a map and directions, visit www.altavistagallery.com.