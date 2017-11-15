Happenings in your community

There will be an “all-you-can-eat” Fish Fry on Friday from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Limestone Ruritan Club, 121 Limestone Ruritan Road, Limestone.

The meal is $10 per person.

Church groups are welcome. For large groups, call 257-5995 or 257-6580 and let us know how many will be coming.

MPCC to celebrate everyone’s favorite mouse

Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will celebrate everyone’s favorite mouse from 6-8:45 p.m. Friday.

Children and parents are invited to enjoy crafts, refreshments, swimming and more for a certain cartoon mouse’s birthday.

Cost is $5 for children 3-12; free for children under 3.

For more information, call 423-434-5749.

Hand-build a soup bowl for the arts

In preparation for its annual soup bowl fundraiser, Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts is having a bowl making workshop today (Thursday) from 5:30-7 p.m.

Participants will be hand-building clay bowls. Instructor Jess Parks will be present to help guide participants through the process of making and decorating the bowls.

The bowls will then be used at the Nov. 27 fundraiser, live play and dinner, “The Christmas Messenger.” All proceeds from the event support the K-12 scholarship program.

No experience is necessary. Refreshments will be provided.