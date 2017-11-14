City Commission to consider funding additional phase of Tannery Knobs trails

During Monday’s commission meeting, Grant Summers told the commission it would cost about $990,000 to get the entire Tannery Knobs mountainside built and accredited with signage, as well as construct a pavilion, bathrooms and a paved parking lot onsite.

“This (amount) will pretty much finish out this mountain. It does get us to where we can have NICA (the National Interscholastic Cycling Association) accredited loops and competition,” Summers said.

With the NICA accreditation, Summers said Tannery Knobs would be eligible to host high school mountain biking competitions, such as Science Hill’s newly formed team, and even state championships.

Additionally, that $990,0000 figure includes hiring Trail Solutions, the same company designing and building the Tannery Knobs trails, to complete a master plan for building bike trails along Buffalo Mountain.

“Buffalo Mountain is a huge resource the city has that is not necessarily being utilized to its full extent. And with what we hope is a growing class of mountain bikers and mountain bike tourism, that’s the largest asset the city can leverage,” Summers told commissioners.

Commissioners appeared intrigued by the entire venture, and the possibility of becoming a regional or even national mecca for mountain bike enthusiasts, but they did ask Summers to present a visual timeline and detailed cost projections during their December meeting.

“Johnson City can never be everything to everyone, but mountain biking might be our opportunity to be something awfully big to some people. When you think about putting heads in beds and seats and chairs in restaurants ... This seems like an awfully compelling opportunity,” Commissioner Joe Wise said.

“This might be a very cost-effective way to put Johnson City on the map and draw revenue that’s sticky revenue, that can’t be cannibalized by the next town with $10 million to spend on something.”

Earlier this year, the city allocated $300,000 towards Tannery Knobs’ initial trail construction phase, which has been under construction for the past six to seven weeks.

Trek Store owner Chad Wolfe said that design, expected to be complete near Christmas, includes a beginner, intermediate and aggressive intermediate trail, in addition to skills features.

“Really, we’re well on track for that (Christmas deadline). The volunteer support played a huge factor into it. Without the volunteer support, it would have been a real struggle to be able to accomplish all of that before the first of the year,” Wolfe said.

Those trails are located on 45 acres owned by Summers, but he plans to eventually donate that land over to the city.

The extended project, encompassing eight miles in total, stretches over onto three city-owned parcels, totaling about 18 acres, Summers said.

“That’s a lot of miles for a mountain bike trail,” Wolfe said.

“Since these are ski resort experience (trails), you can connect it in so many different ways that you almost lose track. Eight miles with that very repeatable and sessionable (sic) experience is going to feel almost unlimited.”

Summers said lengthening the trails across the mountain will provide interconnectivity to downtown Johnson City, and could lead to more people parking in downtown and riding their bikes to the park, boosting downtown’s foot traffic.

Wolfe calls the project a “perfect storm,” due to the park’s unique proximity to downtown Johnson City and Interstate 26, something very few if any other mountain bike parks around the country can claim.

