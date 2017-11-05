We need the great outdoors now more than ever

Let's look ourselves in the eye. How many hours per day do we look at a screen? By screen I mean television screen, computer screen and the screen on your phone … I am looking at a computer screen while writing this column. Add it up. I don't know your total hours of screen time but I bet it is more than it used to be. Screens are everywhere … count the number of screens in your own home. Screens pervade restaurants, churches, even the pumps at gas stations. Screens vie for our attention – flashing, changing configurations, often screaming audio in our ears, wanted or not, an assault on our senses. And our time. We must immediately answer every email, text message and phone call. We have the TV on in the background, droning endlessly. We must check our Facebook pages to see if anybody liked us. Colorful, screaming ads attack from every corner. However, the screen has its useful, desirable side – watching college football games, viewing our phone for information, directions and more. We stare at screens at work – such as a writer in Johnson City, Tennessee penning a column for his local newspaper. However, there can be too much of a good thing. That's where the lure of the great outdoors enters. Look outside your window. The scene is still as a statue compared to how fast our screens move. Our natural world provides a complete contrast to the ceaseless, noisy world on our screens. Nature moves at a veritable snail's pace compared to the blinking screen. Consider the slow yet inexorable march of the seasons from winter to spring to summer to fall. A green forest, rising mountain view or a gently flowing river are true "eye candy" for us. We're born to enjoy a wildflower, smell fall leaves on the breeze or see a waterfall crash among the rocks. That's our history. We've only been staring at screens for a half-century, and entered this world of the endless screen for two decades. And that – I believe -- is driving modern society crazy. I asked a friend how much longer he could do his job as a public relations man for a university in North Carolina. He negatively mused, "Too much incoming." What he meant was too much incoming electronic communications -- emails, texts, tweets and the sort. And that is why being out in nature, reconnecting with the great outdoors delivers a calming, cathartic influence on us. The sped up, rushed, continuous input of artificial light and sound is left behind for a pleasant, even beautiful backdrop of the natural habitat where trees and flowers grow on their own time, swaying in the breeze under the interplay of sun and cloud as rays of light march across the horizon. Nature moves at its own time, pace and rhythm. It cannot be rushed. Yes, cataclysmic events occur – hurricanes, earthquakes, and landslides, yet nature provides a blueprint for our lives – to be patient, wait until the time is right, and most of all not hurry and get drawn into the instantaneous, I-have-to-have-it-now world we've created. So, turn your head from that flashing screen and soak in some nature, right here in our beautiful backyard of East Tennessee. You'll be better for it.