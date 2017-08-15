Happenings in your community

The Boones Creek Historical Trust, for preservation, restoration and promotion of Tennessee’s first community, will meet on Monday, Aug. 21, at 6 p.m., in the Boones Creek Christian Church Chapel.

The speaker will be Lynn Hodge, who serves as a Washington County commissioner. He will be speaking on the county’s funding strategy for its capital projects and have a question-and-answer session.

Live music will be performed by Johnson City Press columnist Mark Rutledge and his brother, Jeff. They enjoy playing and singing traditional folk and country songs. Their late father, Wiley Rutledge, was a minister and pastored churches in Tennessee and North Carolina. He was an accomplished vocalist and songwriter, well known for his gospel songs.

The Rutledges will perform one of their father’s gospel songs, “The Cross Was His Own,” as well as many other gospel and folk and country songs.

Wildlife detective event set at park

The Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department invites citizens of all ages to become wildlife detectives on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10-11:30 a.m. at Buffalo Mountain Park.

Participants will learn about animals that often stay hidden, then develop of list of clues and head out to a stream habitat to find some creek critters.

This program is a nature adventure, so participants should dress accordingly. Fee is $1 per person. For more information, call 423-283-5821.

Ruritans to hold fish fry

There will be an all-you-can-eat Fish Fry on Friday, Aug. 18, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Limestone Ruritan Club, 121 Limestone Ruritan Road in Limestone.

The menu includes fried fish, popcorn shrimp and chicken tenders, French fries, slaw, hush puppies, dessert and drinks.

The cost is $10 per person.

Church groups are welcome.

For large groups, call 257-5995 or 257-6580 and let us know how many will be coming.