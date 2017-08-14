Outdoor skills help four soar to Eagle rank

But according to David Crawford, scoutmaster of the Fall Branch Eagle Scout Troop 252, four young men have climbed the ranks to become leaders, possessing the skills necessary to master the environment around them and endure the elements in which humans spent most of their existence.

From a young age, scoutmasters like Crawford help the Scouts do just that.

Crawford said he and other scoutmasters have been particularly impressed with the progress of Jackson Carr and Andrew Hooper, both 17-year-old seniors at Daniel Boone High School. Connor McClelland and Michael Hawkins, both 18 and recent graduates of Daniel Boone, have also proved themselves to become exceptional and capable leaders as well.

“To obtain the rank, you have to learn many outdoor skills, camping, fire-building, leadership skills and service requirements prior to earning the right to work on your Eagle Scout project,” Crawford said. “All of these Eagle Scouts went through a wilderness survival course. They learned basic first-aid skills, what to do out in the wilderness, such as how to move an injured person with minimal help, as well as how to build a shelter.

“They took it in stride and they really impressed the leaders with how they performed.”

Aside from learning how to survive and adapt in nature, Crawford said the skills the Scouts have learned will also prove to be helpful as they enter the workforce and continue their education. Though the scoutmasters help guide the Scouts, he said it is important to teach them the confidence to lead themselves, which he said is an important part of teaching them “mental toughness” as well as the skills needed to endure the wilderness.

“The goal of any troop, in my opinion, is to create leaders within the group of older members because that will help make them productive members of society when they go into the workforce and college,” Crawford said. “Within our troop, we stress that they are a boy-led group.”

Crawford said the older and more seasoned Scouts like Carr, Hooper, McClelland and Hawkins often guide the younger Scouts. They not only help teach the younger Scouts, they often teach the scoutmasters some things along the way as well. Crawford said he has learned a lot from each of them.

“From these four boys, I’ve learned as much from them as I’ve taught them,” Crawford said.

