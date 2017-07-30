Want to spend the night in an authentic pioneer dwelling? Come visit Shenandoah’s Corbin Cabin

It is a 1.4-mile walk from Skyline Drive down to the Corbin Cabin. The Corbin Cabin Cutoff Trail was not created by park personnel but was simply beaten down by residents living along the Hughes River in Nicholson Hollow. One such trail user was Virgil Corbin, George Corbin’s son.

In the 1930s, Virgil would walk up the path then go to work, bringing water to the men working on the Blue Ridge Parkway. After distributing water all day, George would walk back down to his dad’s residence, and the objective of this hike.

The Corbin Cabin Cutoff Trail is steep and straight up and down. Mountain folk don’t play around when it comes to climbing hills. The national park generally builds trails with a lesser gradient and takes into account factors such as minimizing erosion, stabilizing the trailbed, avoiding sensitive locations for flora and fauna, and routing toward scenic locales.

In order to keep Corbin Cabin Cutoff Trail intact, park personnel have since added waterbars to divert water during storms, cleared trees from the trail, and strategically placed rocks to keep the trail from washing away. Thus, the Corbin Cabin Cutoff Trail continues to be, and you can use it to spend the night at the Corbin Cabin.

Here’s the story of how the Corbin Cabin came to be preserved: The Hughes River flows east off the slopes of Stony Man Mountain, cutting a deep valley known as Nicholson Hollow. This hike takes you into its upper reaches. The valley is set between two of the most noteworthy peaks in what was to become Shenandoah National Park, Stony Man and Old Rag.

George Pollack’s Skyland Lodge, standing on the shoulder of Stony Man Mountain, was drawing in mountain lovers, nature seekers and hikers. Indefatigable Pollack blazed trails from Skyland to the geological wonderment of Old Rag Mountain. Today, Old Rag is one of the busiest hiking destinations in Shenandoah National Park, and Virginia’s addition to the great mountains of America. The granite-topped peak is the park’s most recognizable summit, famed for a boulder scramble and vista after vista from the rock outcrops along its shoulders.

Literally against that backdrop, back in the early 1900s, there were the families of Nicholson Hollow, pinched between Stony Man Mountain and Old Rag Mountain, both of which brought in “outsiders”, including journalists writing stories about the possibility of this new Shenandoah National Park.

The families of Nicholson Hollow, minding their business for the past 150 years, were suddenly tossed into the national limelight. And when a reporter cannot find something dramatic, they sometimes make it up.

The people of Nicholson Hollow were cast as mountain caricatures — lawless, shiftless hardscrabble ne’er do wells. Mostly, they were ordinary mountain folk, same as in the next hollow up or down the Appalachian chain. Fact is, in the 1930s, times were changing throughout the Potomac Highlands. Game was being hunted out, the soil was becoming depleted, and prohibition was in effect. Some of these “tourists” climbing Old Rag and Stony Man mountains just might be a revenuer, out to catch a man turning corn into moonshine.

Shenandoah National Park did come to be and all the families of Nicholson Hollow were bought out. Their cabins were dismantled, and possessions hauled off to where the residents would start a new life.

Except for the cabin of George Corbin. It sits right where he built it, in a flat above the Hughes River, just below the confluence with Indian Run. A visit to the cabin will lend insight into the lifeways of the people of Nicholson Hollow. The hike to the Corbin Cabin uses a steep path created and tramped by the people of Nicholson Hollow.

And here’s the kicker: Corbin Cabin is available for overnight rental by the public. Even if you don't spend the night, the cabin is worth a visit. You can make a circuit hike of 4 miles that incorporates not only a trip to the cabin but also enjoy views of Stony Man Mountain on your way out.

The hike starts on the Corbin Cabin Cutoff Trail. In 1910, when George Corbin erected his two story wood-and-chinking homestead on the banks of the upper Hughes River, deep in Virginia’s Potomac Highlands, he never imagined his home would be an attraction within a national park, and placed on the National Register of Historic Places. Even after Corbin and the residents of Nicholson Hollow saw the inevitability of Shenandoah National Park, Corbin believed he could live in his cabin still. But it was not to be. Corbin lived in his dwelling until 1938, when he was bought out by Shenandoah National Park and moved outside the newly established boundaries.

A legend persists that the cabin is haunted. George’s wife Nee died there at childbirth during the winter of 1924. If you are willing to overnight it in the Corbin Cabin, obtain more cabin rental information at visit www.patc.net.