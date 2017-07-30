So long, Bristol! Rob-Con to move to Kingsport to accomodate growing fan base

And to accommodate the hundreds of fans and dozens of vendors the convention draws each year, organizers have decided to move it to Kingsport’s MeadowView Conference, Resort & Convention Center next year.

The convention has been at Viking Hall for the past five of its 32 years, and Rob Pilk, the convention’s namesake and co-owner of Mountain Empire Comics, said he hopes to be able to double the attendance, bring in more vendors and offer more for the convention by moving to a larger facility.

“I hate to leave Bristol, but we just don’t have the room anymore for the stuff we’d like to do,” Pilk said.

With more space, Rob-Con organizers will be able to host discussion panels with bigger guests and have a more accommodating space for the costume contest. This year, the costume contest brought 200 participants, about 50 more than last year with all their elaborate costuming.

The convention has also been able to attract bigger guests each year as well with dozens of authors and comic book artists having been invited. This year, author Timothy Zahn took a table on stage as one of the featured guests. Zahn has written over 40 science fiction books in his career, including several “Star Wars” books that are considered canon in the series.

Zahn also won a Hugo Award in 1984 for his novella “Cascade Point,” and when he’s not weaving more stories into the “Star Wars” universe, he’s taking the chance to meet fans of his work through conventions.

Pilk said the convention has also had to turn away vendors for the past couple of years as well. When they started planning the convention in Viking Hall five years ago, the vendors just filled the floor space, but now vendors fill the stage and are stationed in the hallways.

Even with Viking Hall practically busting at the seams, Pilk said he and his co-organizer, John Stone, do their best to offer a mix of different vendors every year to keep things fresh.

“I think we’ve got the best mixture of art and handicrafts this year,” Pilk said. “We’ve got a little bit of everything.”

David Cooper was one of those vendors this year, and a longtime friend of Pilk’s. He said he grew up going to the comic book store and that has fueled his interest in art he carries today through tattooing, drawing and even blacksmithing.

“My entire life has been based around art and everything that comes with it, and every bit of that branches from comic books,” he said.

Email Jessica Fuller at jfuller@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Jessica on Twitter @fullerjf91. Like her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jfullerJCP.