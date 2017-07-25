Happenings in your community

The Health Resources Center at the Mall at Johnson City will host the following free programs:

• “Refrigerator Makeover: What to Stock & What to Skip,” Wednesday, July 26, 12:30-1:30 p.m. The speaker will be Crystal West, RDN, LDN. We've all changed our physical appearance with new clothing, a striking hair color or a fantastic hairstyle, but when was the last time you gave your refrigerator a head-to-toe makeover? Eating on the go is never easy, but revamping your fridge can help facilitate healthy snacking and habits. Just think of all the meals a fridge filled with colorful and healthy items might inspire.

• Back to School Health Fair, Saturday, July 29, 1-4 p.m. While you are at the mall doing your tax-free shopping, bring the kids by the Health Resources Center on the lower level for the Back to School Health Fair. You can have a free vision screening, pick up free dental information and get advice from the dental experts, have your child fingerprinted and learn safety tips, courtesy of the Johnson City Police Department.

Registration is required for Wednesday’s programs. Call 844-488-STAR (7827) to reserve your space.

Yogi to speak at Meditation Center

The public is invited to hear Yogi Acharya Lama Gursam speak about the "Seven-Point Mind Training of Compassion" at the Appalachian Dharma & Meditation Center, 108 W. 10th Ave., Suite 3, on Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., with an hour break for lunch.

Guests can come for all of the talk or part of it if you’re short on time.

The training focuses on making your ego small and your compassion large. Lama Gursam will also teach Friday, July 28, from 6-9 p.m. and again on Saturday from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on the teachings of the Heart Sutra.

On Sunday, July 30, he will lead a retreat session from 1-4 p.m. with extended meditation ending with the opportunity to take refuge vows.

Lama Gursam is a Tibetan master in both theory and practice. He has received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Buddhist philosophy, history and languages from Tibetan University Sarnath in India. For more information go to www.dharma4et.org.