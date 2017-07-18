Happenings in your community

Hales Community Ruritan Club will host a country breakfast on Saturday, July 22, from 7-10 a.m. at the club’s building on Hales Road off Boones Creek Road, Jonesborough.

Proceeds will be used for community service projects. Cost is $8 at the door. Children 10 and under eat free. Carry-outs are available.

For more information, call Ted Lynch at 423-753-8681.

LEGO club to meet Saturday

Join Nick for the LEGO Club on Saturday, July 22, at 2 p.m. at the Jonesborough Library. The theme this month is “Batman,” and the LEGO Batman movie will be shown during building time. Bring your own bricks to build with.

LEGO Club is an opportunity for library patrons of all ages to come together once a month and participate in building challenges. There is no age limit for this program.

This program is free of charge; healthy snacks and drinks will be provided. For more information, call the Jonesborough Library at 423-753-1800.

The library is currently taking donations of LEGO bricks for the club.