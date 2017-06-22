Wetlands postpones Fun Friday for All to Friday, July 21

Take advantage of extended hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and spend the day of three flume water slides, two family otter slides and lounging around in the lazy river. Discounted tickets will be available after 3 p.m. for $5.

Spend the rest of your evening under the stars while watching an outdoor movie. The movie will begin at 8:45 pm on Field No. 2 of the Persimmon Ridge Ballfields, which is just a short walk from Wetlands Water Park.

The movie will be projected on a screen, and it’s encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. This movie will be free and open to the public. Jonesborough Little League will be operating their concession stand for refreshments.

For more information, call 423-753-1553, visit www.wetlandsjonesborough.com or find the park on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as Wetlands Water Park.