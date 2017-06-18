Guide for a perfect last minute Father’s Day

First, shame on you! Now take a minute, breathe, we’re going to get through this.

A last minute gift doesn’t mean it has to be a bad gift. Stick to this guide of what to do (and not to do) to make Father’s Day perfect for that special dad in your life.

Don’t: Make a basic DIY gift from Pinterest. Leave the crafts to the kids. I’m sure Dads appreciate the effort, but they also might appreciate getting something they could actually use, or at least something original.

Do: Get him a unique gift that matches his personality. Whether your dad is geeky, outdoorsy or a shade tree mechanic, make sure he gets something relevant to his interests. Try to avoid the “As Seen on TV” section in the store.

Don’t: Get him ties, socks or cologne. Since your dad was 10, he’s been able to pick these things out for himself. Plus, when was the last time you saw him actually wear a tie?

Do: Make time for him. Whether he wants to see a movie or watch the game, show him you care about him enough to spend time with him. Even if you don’t live close enough to be physically there with him, sit down and give him a call with your undivided attention.

Don’t: Make today seem like a less important version of Mother’s Day. We all know we want to make mom feel like a queen, but don’t forget about the king of the house. Father’s Day shouldn’t end after you hand him a card and his gift make sure the entire day makes him feel special.

Do: Genuinely appreciate your dad. Parent’s aren’t perfect, but they try the best they can. Think about all he’s done for you, from embarrassing you in front of your friends to pushing you to be the best you can be — this Father’s Day let him know you are thankful.

Don’t: Forget about Grandparents and honorary dads.