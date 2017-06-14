Cruise-in Church to host cruise-in on Saturday • Updated Today at 7:58 PM New Life Fellowship Community Church is hosting a cruise-in on Saturday from 1-8 p.m. on the church property across from Leesburg Estates on Leesburg Road. Signs will be posted for directions. There will be music, corn hole and softball, and cars and trucks will be on display. Food will be available for purchase. Rain date is Saturday, June 24. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.