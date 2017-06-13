Happenings in your community

Grammy and Dove Award-winner Chris Tomlin will perform at Freedom Hall Civic Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m., with Matt Maher opening.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16, at 10 a.m. at www.freedomhall-tn.com or 423-461-4884.

Tractor Supply to host pet adoptions

Tractor Supply Co., 4534 Bristol Highway, Johnson City, will host pet and livestock adoptions on Saturday, June 17.

During the event — which is held in celebration of pet and livestock owners — families will have the opportunity to visit with adoptable animals, and are also invited to interact with adoption volunteers to learn more about the joys and responsibilities associated with owning anything from cats and dogs to rabbits, goats, pigs, horses and more.

Purina Days is an annual in-store event from June 14-18 that highlights pets and livestock, as well as the tools needed to properly care for them. Tractor Supply team members with experience caring for a wide variety of animals will be on-site to lend advice to customers.

There will be a veternarian clinic on-site from 1-2:30 p.m. Call the store at 423-854-9057 for more information. Groups looking to participate should visit TSCEventPartners.com and click Purina Days under the "Choose Event" tab.