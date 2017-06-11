Keep on Trekkin': Weekly bicycle ride brings community closer

One of downtown bicycle retailer Trek’s first actions upon opening its shop in downtown Johnson City in 2015 was to institute the Tuesday group ride.

Shop owner Chad Wolfe then said he wanted to host the healthy events as a service to the community.

Regular rider Abraham McIntyre attends every event with his wife. He was one of the few people who encouraged a casual ride like the Taco Trek and pushed for its start-up. “When we first started doing it, it’s just some friends who got together.”

Through the rides, the numbers progressively grew larger. McIntyre said last summer they had an approximate number of around 300 riders for the Taco Trek.

“What I’m passionate about is things that create community,” McIntyre said. “For me it’s just been fun. I’ve always loved cycling, to be able to see people of all ages and abilities, and some socio-economic class and backgrounds, all come together for the one passion of being outside and cycling, and being able to come together and build a community together in that way.”

McIntyre spoke of the high support the community has for the Taco Trek. Police officers help direct traffic; local breweries sponsor or donate beer; and of course Holy Taco is an integral portion of the route. Holy Taco closes off their back porch just for the riders to come in and enjoy themselves after the ride.

The Taco Trek is intended to encourage more people to become involved in cycling. From beginners to experts, the event is to show support for the cycling community and bring together people who wouldn’t necessarily attend a competitive race. This is just a ride through town to bring together all riders.

The next Taco Trek will be July 4. The ride is free for all ages.

Here are some more upcoming events Trek Bicycle Store will hold this summer:

Bikin’ & Eggs

Trek hosts this event as its monthly morning ride through the town every second Saturday. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. to reserve a free breakfast back at Trek. Riders then leave at 9 a.m. for a casual 10-mile bike road through the city. The pace is intended to be a relaxed, conversational ride with mixed terrain. For those without a bike, Trek rents $5 bikes for each ride. The event is free and welcome to riders of all ages.

Dirty Thursday

Trek hosts Dirty Thursday every Thursday. The route begins at the Atlantic Alehouse at 6 p.m. and goes through the city and across the ETSU bike trail. It’s approximately an hour ride. On the second Thursday of each month, the ride begins at Yee-Haw Brewing Co. in support of monthly pint night, a donation-based event for local charities. The event is free for riders of all ages.

Pedal to the Pubs

On the third Saturday of each month, Trek hosts the beer-friendly bike ride through the downtown Johnson City major pub locations. From 5 - 8:30 p.m., the ride starts at Trek and takes the riders to the Johnson City Brewing Co., JRH Brewing, Atlantic Alehouse and Yee-Haw Brewing Co. The ride is approximately 2 miles. Riders may stay for at least one beer with a max time of 45 minutes. The event is free but only open to riders 21 and over.

Cardinal Cruise

In support of bikes and baseball, the Johnson City Cardinals are helping sponsor this event an July 1 and Aug. 5. riders leave Cardinal Park on Legion St. at 5:30 p.m. for a 10 mile ride through downtown Johnson City and the Tweetsie Trail. The ride will take up to about an hour before the game begins but officially ends at the Tweetsie Trail Quarry. The cost for the ride and the game is $15 for a game ticket with a hotdog, chips and soda included. Pre-registration online is required for this ride and welcome to riders of all ages.