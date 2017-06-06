Genealogical Society to tour Amis House

Those wishing to participate must RSVP to chadfredb@gmail.com by Saturday, June 10. Participants will meet at the Washington County-Jonesborough Library, 200 Sabin Drive, at 9:30 a.m. to carpool to the site.

Those attending should arrive at 10:30 a.m. and tour the Capt. Thomas Amis House from 11-noon, have lunch at the Amis Mill Eatery from noon-1 p.m., and then tour the grounds of the Mill and Visitors Center from 1-2 before heading back to Jonesborough.

The cost varies for the meal. A suggested donation of $5 a person is requested. For more information on the site, view their website at www.amismill.com.