Happenings in your community

The Washington County Republican Women will hold its monthly meeting Monday, June 5, at the Carnegie Hotel, 1216 W. State of Franklin Road.

Mingling will begin at 11:30 a.m., and the program will start promptly at noon. Lunch is available (optional; cost is $13 including tax and tip, reservation not required). The meeting is open to the public.

The guest speaker for the meeting will be Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

For more information, contact Sharon Boreing, chapter president, at 423-741-6968 or wcrwtn@gmail.com.

Greenwood Ruritan to host dinner

Greenwood Ruritan will host a steak and gravy dinner on Saturday, June 3, from 5-7 p.m. at 118 Crockett Road off Mill Springs Road and Greenwood Drive in Jonesborough. Signs will be posted.

The meal is $8 for adults and $4 for children under 8 and includes salad, roll, drink and dessert. Proceeds will be used for community service needs.

The group also has garage sale items from its May sale available. For more on the group, go to https://www.facebook.com/gwruritans.

Alzheimer’s caregiver workshop set

Alzheimer's disease can be isolating — not only for those who have it, but also for those who care for and about them. Alzheimer's Tennessee Inc.'s upcoming Caring and Coping caregiver workshop offers support and strategies for caregivers of people with Alzheimer's and related dementias.

The workshop will be held from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Boones Creek Christian Church, 305 Christian Church Road. The cost, $25 for family caregivers and $45 for health care professionals, includes lunch, materials, refreshments and, for professionals, continuing education credits.

Speakers at the workshop will offer an overview of Alzheimer's and related dementias, available treatments, practical solutions for caregiving, maintaining one's own health and well-being while caring for someone with dementia, as well as legal directives we should consider taking care of as soon as possible.

Scheduled to speak are registered nurse Mary Ann Drummond, CEO of Angel Tree Consulting, and certified elder law specialist Amelia Crotwell of Elder Law of East TN.

Advance registration is required. On-site respite for persons with dementia will be provided. Attendees must register prior to the event. For more information or to sign up, call Alzheimer’s Tennessee Inc. at 423-330-4532 or visit www.alzTennessee.org.

Revised meeting time for BOE

Members of the Johnson City Board of Education Management and the Johnson City Education Association Collaborative Conferencing Teams will meet on Friday, June 2, at 2 p.m., in the Oak Room (instead of Thursday, June 1, at 4 p.m.) at the Johnson City Schools Central Office, 100 E. Maple St.

The purpose of the meeting is to continue the collaborative conferencing process.

For information, call 423-434-5200 or visit www.jcschools.org.

Unicoi County 911 meeting to be held

The Unicoi County 911 Emergency Communication Board’s monthly meeting will be held Monday, June 19, at 3 p.m. in the Conference Room of the Unicoi County Courthouse, 100 N. Main Ave., Erwin.

Bids for the new CAD system will be opened and accepted then by the 911 board of directors.

For information, call 423-743-1850.