Happenings in your community

The camp at Gray Elementary is set to run from May 29 to June 2, and the Buffs will then host two more camps on Milligan's campus, one June 5-9 and the other July 10-14. In between the two camps at Milligan, one will be held in Unicoi at Love Chapel Elementary School on July 3-7. The final camp will take place July 24-28 at Colonial Heights Christian Church in Kingsport.

The camps will all be directed by head Coach Bill Robinson. He will be assisted by members of his coaching staff along with players from the men's and women's teams. This will be Robinson's eighth year facilitating Milligan's summer camps, and he has over 22 years of experience working with summer basketball programs.

Camps are open to boys and girls, ages 7-17, of all skill levels. Costs range from $150 to $165 and include lunch each day, a basketball, T-shirt and evaluation. For more information, visit www.milliganbuffs.com or contact the basketball office at 423-461-8332 or wdrobinson@milligan.edu.