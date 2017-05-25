Have you seen the far side of Asheville?

The Florence family grew to love their special tract of land. As Dr. Florence got into his upper years, the thought of keeping the land natural appealed to him. About this time, he heard of the Carolina Mountain Land Conservancy. Ultimately, he donated all but 30 acres of his land to the conservancy, retaining a parcel for his family home.

Today, the conservancy manages the donated property. They have developed a trail network exploring the scenic swath where forests grow tall, streams run clear and free and rocky crags offer vista points.

Ironically, although the land was saved from modern development — normally meaning high dollar mountain home communities — the land here in the upper Hickory Creek valley was once home to over 10 individual hardscrabble farms, where Carolina mountaineers hoed corn and tobacco and vegetables, just trying to get along.

Additionally, the Old Buncombe Turnpike crossed here. This primitive road once connected mountain communities to the west such as Asheville to the Piedmont and lowlands to the east, long before the railroads and later interstates came along.

The land is within the Upper Hickory Nut Gorge. Today, you can access Florence Nature Preserve from the official trailhead on US 74A, and connect to a network of blazed trails coursing through the former Florence property. And while you are in the vicinity, check out Chimney Rock Park, a special slice of North Carolina.

The hike at Florence Nature Preserve switchbacks up a north-facing, wildlife-rich slope above Hickory Creek, then comes alongside an unnamed tributary draining the slopes of Little Pisgah Mountain. Make an attractive ascent through this stream valley, passing the stone foundations of a forgotten cabin. After breaking the 3000-foot barrier, take the spur trail to a rock outcrop with a partial view down the Hickory Nut Gorge and beyond.

The hike then visits a former field, now growing up with trees. From there it wanders along a ridge where pink lady’s slippers rise among the oaks and pines. The second mountain view is superior.

Here, several rock outcrops give you mainly westerly views of the Blue Ridge and the Tennessee Valley Divide. Streams on this side of the divide flow directly into the Atlantic Ocean, whereas streams on the other side of the divide ultimately feed the Mississippi River and flow into the Gulf of Mexico.

Speaking of water, the end of the hike takes you past a pair of waterfalls, very different from one another. The first cataract makes a 30-foot drop down a 60-foot-long stone channel, looking like someone carved the channel in clay with his or her finger. The next spiller is a two-step more typical drop of about 15 feet into a clear, gravel-bordered plunge pool, putting an exclamation point on the trek.

While hiking here, look for relics of the past from the former farms, whether they are piles of rocks, or flattened out spots for bits of metal. Admire but leave them be. You will also see grown over roads from days gone by. The trails are not officially named but they are marked with color-coded blazes. A trail map is available online at www.carolinamountain.org/florence.

The same road that leads to Florence Nature Preserve also heads for Chimney Rock Park, a former private entity folks have been visiting for a century, now owned by the state of North Carolina, but run much as it was by the Morse family who sold the park in 2007 after opening it in 1902.

The admission fee is much higher than your average state park, but it does have some significant natural features worth visiting via park trails. Hickory Nut Falls, Exclamation Point and Gneiss Cave are three such highlights worth visiting. Hickory Nut Falls, on Fall Creek, dives over a vertical lip on Chimney Rock Mountain, dropping an impressive 400 feet.

Chimney Rock Park is also known for being a “star” of the 1992 movie “The Last of the Mohicans.” The final 17 minutes of the movie were filmed at the park. Interestingly, it is hoped that a network of trails will link many of the Carolina Mountain Land Conservancy properties — including Florence Nature Preserve — not only to one another but also to trails in Chimney Rock Park. For more information, visit www.chimneyrockpark.com.

To get to Florence Nature Preserve from downtown Asheville, take I-240 east to Exit 9, Blue Ridge Parkway/Bat Cave, joining US 74A. Take US 74A east for 13.8 miles to the trailhead on your left, 0.9 miles past the Upper Hickory Nut Gorge Community Center. The parking area is limited so be considerate.