Happenings in your community

The house supports the families of members of our armed services, retirees and veterans by providing shelter and support at no cost to the veterans’ families while their loved ones are receiving treatment for an illness, disease or an injury.

The Tennessee Fisher House opened in November 2013 and has 12 bedroom/bath suites to provide "a home away from home" atmosphere for veterans’ families. The fundraiser will help with the cost of providing this much-needed assistance.

There is no entry fee. Attendees may have lunch with the group — we will be grilling Boar's Head bratwurst and other goodies with the proceeds benefiting the Fisher House.

There will also be an opportunity to meet local author Chuck Walsh, compete in the "Dancing for the Stars & Stripes" competition and try your luck at the 50/50 drawing. For more information, call 423-768-0345.