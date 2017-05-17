Happenings in your community

A celebration of 15 years of Renaissance Child Camps at East Tennessee State University and a fundraiser for the program will be held Saturday, May 20, at Barnes & Noble, 3030 Franklin Terrace, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Renaissance Child Camps, coordinated and hosted by the ETSU Office of Professional Development, have provided well-rounded, quality summer programming for children and youths since 2002. The one-week camps feature educational, hands-on, interactive opportunities for participants from first grade through high school.

During Saturday’s event, science experiments, art projects and more will be available at stations inside the bookstore, and an inflatable bounce house will be set up outdoors. Sponsors Mellow Mushroom, Mona Lisa Gelato and Blue Lizard will provide giveaways.

Visitors may pick up a coupon from Professional Development staff the day of the event to be used with bookstore purchases. A portion of each purchase made using this coupon will go toward supplies to be used during this summer’s camps.

More information about the camps is available online by visiting www.etsu.edu/professionaldevelopment and clicking on the Renaissance Camp logo.

For more information, call the ETSU Office of Professional Development at 800-222-3878.

Center to hold baton-twirling classes

Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer beginner and advanced baton-twirling classes on Thursdays, May 25-July 27.

• Beginner (ages 4-16), 5:30-6:30 p.m. Students will develop fundamentals such as basic wrist twirling, finger twirling and baton throwing.

• Advanced (ages 7-16), 6:30-7:30 p.m. Students will perform at local events and venues.

Students must provide their own baton and bring it to class each session. The fee is $8 per class. Registration will begin Monday, May 22, at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St. Participants must register by the second week of class in order to be eligible for the summer session and to perform at community events.

For class information and baton-sizing instructions, call Amanda Carr at 423-948-1045. For registration information, call 423-434-5749.

Children’s Choir to hold auditions

Young singers from across the region are invited to audition for the East Tennessee Children’s Choir and register for the Choristers of the Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy.

Auditions for membership in the children’s choir will be held Monday, May 22, from 4-5:30 p.m. at Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City.

Children who are in rising fourth through eighth grades may audition for the choir. Children are auditioned in small groups and no preparation is necessary. Auditions take about 25 minutes and are conducted on a first-come, first- served basis.

Children in grades 1-3 may register for the Choristers at the same date, time and location as choir auditions. The Choristers, under the direction of Amy Potterton, perform in several concerts and events per year with the MECCA choirs.

For more information about the academy or to audition for one of its choirs, contact Artistic Director Jane DeLoach Morison at 276-645-5785 or director@meccacademy.org, or go to www.meccacademy.org.

Limestone Ruritan sets Fish Fry fundraiser

The Limestone Ruritan will have its monthly Fish Fry on Friday, May 19, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Limestone Ruritan Building.

In addition to fish, chicken and shrimp are also served, along with french fries, coleslaw and hush puppies.

Carry-outs are available. The cost is $10 per person.

Arts Camp registration deadline Saturday

The deadline for registration for the Mary B. Martin School of the Arts Summer Arts Camps in Jonesborough is Saturday, May 20.

The camp will be taking registrations at the McKinney Center, 103 Franklin Ave., weekdays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

For a camp brochure, go to http://bit.ly/2rfZYcX. For a registration form, go to http://bit.ly/2pXnXsB.