Want Something Different? Try Babylon Mediterranean Café and Middle East Grill

A hard-earned globetrotter status has educated her palate to a high degree. On her travels, our friend has tasted (and frequently enjoyed) more exotic and esoteric foodstuffs from all over than the other four of us combined.

Anyone who has made a meal out of African mopane tree worms deserves my respect, just for chewing on and keeping down any dish whose name has “tree worms” in it.

So when my dining partner and I decided to try a “Destination Unknown” spot for supper, we figured who better to decide the venue than our friend the Retiree? Whatever the choice, we were sure the cuisine on offer would be both unique and tasty.

Our friend did not disappoint.

After 15 minutes of hair-raising NASCAR-grade driving in traffic, the Retiree stopped in the parking lot outside Babylon Mediterranean Café and Middle East Grill in north Johnson City.

Filling the double role as both maitre’d and server, the Retiree’s friend Anni had us seated and drinks ordered in good time, leaving the three of us to discuss Babylon’s menu at leisure. Though billed as “Mediterranean,” the Retiree said that Babylon’s cuisine was “South Asian” due to the spices and cooking methods used.

My dining partner was still confused about what might show up on her plate, and looked to the Retiree for guidance. Our friend told my dining partner not to worry, that there were plenty of items on the menu that had the same ingredients found in traditional western cooking.

After a few moments more, my dining partner closed her menu and ordered the hummus appetizer for the table ($3.75) and the Kubee Halab ($9.99) as her entrée, while the Retiree chose the grilled chicken shish kebab platter ($12.99). I picked the daily special, in this case Biryani rice with stewed chicken ($9.99).

Anni had the hummus appetizer at our table inside of 10 minutes, complete with a stack of fresh-baked pita bread to tear and scoop up the delicious mixture of crushed chick peas, olive oil and garlic. Babylon’s chef Eshaya cooks everything to order, so it took another 15 minutes for our three meals to arrive tableside.

First out was the Retiree’s chicken kebabs: three skewers of tender white-meat chicken marinated and then turned on the kitchen’s char rack and served with grilled tomato, onion and fresh bread. Chef Eshaya’s marinade for the chicken was quite delicious and also unusual, with each bite leaving a curious but still pleasant floral aftertaste.

With her Kubee Halab, my dining partner was enjoying Babylon’s version of meat and potatoes. Chef Eshaya took a mixture of mashed potato and rice and molded it around a ball of ground beef, grilled onions, parsley and spices. He then deep-fried each of the potato/rice balls until golden brown and served them with sliced tomatoes, cucumber, dill pickle, coleslaw and Babylon’s special house rice. My partner found it delicious and told the Retiree so.

While the two of them were trading tastes and comparing notes, I was busy with my biryani rice with stewed chicken. My version of Babylon’s biryani rice comes with the animal protein included (boiled chicken meat here).

Anni assured me the vegetarian version was just as tasty and that I should try it sometime. My entrée’s chicken stew had several good-sized chunks of chicken slow-simmered in a spicy vermilion-tinted sauce that had a delicate curry note with just a hint of saffron. It was so good I was mopping up the last dregs of sauce with a torn-off fold of pita bread. Quite delectable and satisfying.

The Retiree advised us to save room for dessert, ordering Babylon’s excellent baklava ($3.50), served in three forms. The first was the traditional phyllo dough layered with honey and sweetmeats, a favorite of mine but best enjoyed in small doses as its sweetness can be overpowering. The next was a miniature purse of dough baked around a honey and chopped pistachio nut mixture, topped with some crushed pistachios for good measure. The third version of baklava was my dining partner’s favorite, being a pastry constructed with fine angel hair pasta formed into a little “bird’s nest” to contain the honey and nut mixture within. The resulting creation was pronounced “heavenly” by both the Retiree and my dining partner.

If you want something out of the ordinary and international, try Babylon Mediterranean Café and Middle East Grill and give your taste buds a treat. Just remember to save room for the dessert.

Babylon Mediterranean Café and Middle East Grill

2122 North Roan Street, Suite #8

Johnson City

282-9600

Mon-Sat 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sun 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Available on Facebook

Credit cards accepted