Patience is the key when traveling

This job as an outdoor writer takes me lots of places, new and exciting destinations far beyond the realm of the Tri-Cities. But to go new places you’ve got to actually get there. And by that I mean hiking, paddling, driving and even flying. The last two — driving and flying — require the most patience. When driving and flying you are dependent on other people. In the case of driving you are dependent on other drivers driving well, not getting in wrecks, causing traffic jams and following the law. While flying you are dependent on the airlines getting their flights on time, getting your luggage all the way to your intended destination and getting you there safely — and sanely. Recently, I went on a canoe trip in northern British Columbia. Before ever getting to the canoeing part I had to be at the Tri Cities Airport before 5 a.m., fly to Charlotte (the wrong direction), then west to Vancouver, finally north to Prince George, British Columbia. It was a 16 hour travel day. After arriving at the airport my group then rented a car, got food and supplies then drove another 4 hours to an outfitters located near remote Bowron Lakes Provincial Park. Much of the final driving leg was on dirt roads through black woods. We stumbled into a rented cabin around 2 a.m. Pacific time, exhausted with bloodshot eyes, ringing ears and general delirium. Not the greatest way to start a week-long canoeing adventure. Yet, we still had obstacles to overcome before launching our boats. Our group went through the process of renting canoes, paddles, dry bags and cooking equipment, tents and more from the outfitters, examining the gear and going over checklists. Finally, we fought our way through the bureaucracy of Bowron Lakes Provincial Park, getting a camping permit, fishing licenses, and having the rangers inspect our equipment. They even weighed our canoe and gear. Then we set off on our own, unencumbered by dependence on forces like airlines and outfitters. Patience is a funny thing. When flying we are traveling faster than any other means, yet our patience is worn thin waiting in lines to be frisked, having our stuff X-rayed and then being loaded onto planes like cattle. Our paddling was by far our slowest pace, yet our most satisfying experience. After all, it was the raison d‘etre for coming to British Columbia, to explore clear lakes from which rose snowcapped mountains, a place so wild the grizzly bear roamed along with moose and deer; a place where waterfalls made swan dives from naked ledges hundreds of feet into the lakes where we fished and along which we camped. Our paddling distances averaged 10 or so miles a day, yet we never felt rushed, even when the skies darkened, threatening rain. We bided our time. Ten miles by plane or car would take mere minutes, yet we came to British Columbia to slow down, to renew our spirits in God’s grandeur and to escape the daily rush of 21st century civilization. It worked. Therefore, when you travel to a desired vacation destination, whether it is in the great outdoors or not, exercise patience. Because sometimes it is the destination and not the journey, but you might as well make the journey as pleasant as possible.