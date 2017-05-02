Happenings in your community

The Washington County Tennessee Republican Women will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, May 8, at the Carnegie Hotel, 1216 W. State of Franklin Road.

Mingling will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the program will start promptly at noon. Lunch is available (optional; cost is $13 including tax and tip, reservation not required). The meeting is open to the public.

The speaker for the meeting will be former White House Chief Floral Designer Laura Dowling. Dowling is the author of the newly released book “Floral Diplomacy at the White House,” which gives a behind-the-scenes look at how floral design was used in a variety of national, international and family events.

Attendees are invited to bring canned or boxed food items, which will be donated to God’s Corner as part of the club’s “Caring for America” project.

The group is part of the National Federation of Republican Women, which was founded in 1938. It works to interact with and support legislators and campaign for Republican candidates in local, state and national elections. For more information, contact Sharon Boreing, chapter president, at 423-741-6968 or wcrwtn@gmail.com.

Student art exhibit, performance set

A student art exhibit and performance will be held on Thursday, May 4, from 6-7 p.m. at the Mary B. Martin School for the Arts at the McKinney Center, 103 Franklin Ave., Jonesborough.

Refreshments and viewing of the visual art class exhibitions will begin at 6. The performing art classes will begin at 6:30 in the auditorium.

The exhibit will be on display until May 25, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Students may pick up their artwork on Tuesday, May 30.

ETSU Audit Committee set to meet

The Audit Committee of East Tennessee State University’s Board of Trustees will meet on Monday, May 8, at 9 a.m.

The committee meeting will take place in the President’s Conference Room on the second floor of Burgin Dossett Hall. It is open to the public. It will be conducted permitting participation by electronic or other means of communication.

An agenda and meeting materials will be posted at www.etsu.edu/trustees in advance of the meeting.

For more information, call 423-439-4317.

Snow Memorial to hold country breakfast on Saturday

Snow Memorial Baptist Church will host a country breakfast on Saturday, May 6, from 9-11 am.

The menu will include sausage, bacon, homemade biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, fried apples, coffee and orange juice.

The cost of the meal is $5 per person. Children under 6 may eat for free. Carry-outs will be available.