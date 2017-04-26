Happenings in your community

A 78 rpm record with two tunes by the late J.D. Harris that was recently unearthed by an East Tennessee State University graduate student will be played from the stage of this weekend’s Upper East Tennessee Fiddler’s Convention in Unicoi County.

The convention will be held Saturday, April 29, at Flag Pond School, 4399 Old Asheville Highway, Flag Pond.

Corbin Hayslett, a graduate student in ETSU’s Department of Appalachian Studies, found the rare record at a flea market in Erwin. He and Roy Andrade, associate professor in Bluegrass, Old Time and Country Music Studies in the Department of Appalachian Studies, have been working to restore the record.

The songs recorded on the Broadway label include “Knoxville Blues,” featuring Harris on violin in 1962, and “The Coming Gal,” with Harris on violin accompanied by Ernest Helton on banjo, in 1967. The record was sold for 75 cents at that time.

Admission to the convention is $10 for adults and free for children under 10.

For more information, visit www.otfiddlersconvention.com or www.facebook.com/otfiddlersconvention, or contact Tim Pharis of Rocky Fork State Park at tim.pharis@tn.gov or Andrade at andrade@etsu.edu.

Milligan to host 17th annual Short Film Festival, April 28

MILLIGAN COLLEGE — Milligan College will host its 17th annual Short Film Festival with work created entirely by the college’s students on Friday, April 28, at 6 p.m. in Milligan’s McGlothlin-Street Theatre, located in the Gregory Center.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information on Milligan arts events, visit www.milligan.edu/arts.

2017 Tri-Cities Go Red For Women Luncheon to be held

KINGSPORT — Local men and women, decked out in red, will learn more about their No. 1 killer at this year’s Tri-Cities Go Red For Women Luncheon on Friday, April 28, at MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center in the Cattails Ballroom.

The American Heart Association’s annual fundraising luncheon brings light to heart disease, which will claim the lives of 1 in 3 women.

The luncheon is part of the national Go Red For Women movement that encourages women to take charge of their heart health so they can live stronger, longer lives.

The goal for the luncheon is to create awareness about heart disease and also encourage individuals to take preventative actions and ultimately save more lives.

Registration will begin at 10 a.m., with breakout sessions and interactive stations starting at 10:45 featuring health screenings, CPR demos, a photo booth, Red Lipstick Bar and more.

Lunch will be held from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.

For more information call Joette Street at 423-416-7740 or email Joette.Street@heart.org.

Arbor Day celebration planned for water park

The town of Jonesborough’s annual Arbor Day celebration will take place on Friday, April 28, at 11 a.m. at the Wetlands Water Park Pavilion, located in Persimmon Ridge Park.

Arbor Day is a nationally-celebrated observance that encourages tree planting and care. Founded by J. Sterling Morton in 1872, it's celebrated on the last Friday in April.

To coincide with the event, the town will plant six restoration chestnut trees. The trees will be planted to demonstrate the significance of the Arbor Day celebration at the park.

For more information about the celebration, call 423-791-3869.