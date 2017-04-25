Happenings in your community

The era of streamlined internal-combustion design on rails is coming to the George L. Carter Railroad Museum at East Tennessee State University during the upcoming Heritage Day “Diesel Celebration” on Saturday, April 29.

The museum will showcase the first-generation 1933-1958 era of diesel power, when colorful paint and streamlined shrouding helped create excitement on America’s railroads. Calling on the talents of some the period’s most noted designers, these creations would fuel the dramatic change from steam to diesel power.

Though the earliest models were built as single-engine articulated passenger sets for the Burlington Route and Union Pacific lines, it was World War II and the huge demand for power that sealed the diesel deal.

The museum is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes model railroad layouts, a special child's activity room and ongoing programs. There is no admission fee but donations are welcome.

For more information about Heritage Day, contact Fred Alsop at 423-439-6838 or alsopf@etsu.edu.

EHS Drama Department presents ‘Barefoot’

The Elizabethton High School Drama Department will present “Barefoot in the Park,” by Neil Simon on Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29, at 7 both nights at East River Park Christian Church.

Admission is $5.

Water outage set in Jonesborough

There will be a water outage on Archer Road and Scott Hills Road in Jonesborough on Wednesday, April 26, starting at 8 a.m. Crews are aiming to have the work done by noon.

Pollination talk set at library

The Johnson City Public Library, 100 W. Millard St., is helping celebrate the one-year anniversary of the passing of a city ordinance allowing beekeeping within Johnson City city limits by presenting a talk on pollination gardens.

Amy Fahmy, project manger and lead horticulturist at Sitework Studios in Asheville, N.C., will present “Wild Success in Your Pollinator Garden” in the library's Jones Meeting Room on Friday, April 28, at 4 p.m.

The presentation focuses on how to create and maintain a backyard garden to attract a wide variety of bees, butterflies and other pollinators. She will also lead a tour of the library's pollinator garden. Light refreshments will be served and there will be door prizes.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 423-434-4463.