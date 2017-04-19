Community briefs

University School will host “Pickin’ in The School-Yard” on Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the campus of East Tennessee State University.

This event is an annual fundraiser for the school’s Junior Appalachian Musician program. It will include a number of student groups performing Appalachian music throughout the day.

Members of the ETSU Bluegrass, Old Time and Country Music Studies program, JAM students and other University School students are scheduled to perform on both the school lawn and in the gymnasium.

JAM is an after-school music program that introduces students to the Appalachian music of their communities and their region through small group instruction. University School is the first school in Tennessee to offer this program to its students.

“Pickin’ in The School-Yard” will also include food for purchase. Suggested admission is $3. For more information, call 423-439-4333 or email allisonk@etsu.edu.

Rural Health Association of Tennessee to host forum

KINGSPORT — The Rural Health Association of Tennessee will hold a town hall meeting on rural health issues Friday at 2:45 p.m. at East Tennessee State University’s Valleybrook Campus.

The meeting will focus on rural health concerns in East Tennessee and will challenge community members to discuss community issues and how we can work to improve them.

The meeting is part of an ongoing public engagement campaign by RHAT. The association, formed in 1994, is a nonprofit organization of more than 600 individuals and organizations committed to improving the health of rural Tennesseans through, advocacy, communication, education and legislation.

For more information, call Angie Britt at 615-907-9707.

Botanical painting workshop to be held

KINGSPORT — A floral and botanical painting workshop will be held Monday from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at The Renaissance Center, 1200 E. Center St., Room 313.

Allison Parker will be the instructor. The cost is $125.

The workshop will include a complete overview of how to approach a floral painting. The morning demonstration will include composition, color mixing, color scheme planning, drawing and underpainting techniques. Students will be provided with fresh flowers to create their own paintings.

A supply list will be provided upon registration or painting supplies may be rented for an additional fee. To register online go to www.kingsportartguild.com or contact aparkerart@gmail.com This event is sponsored by the Kingsport Art Guild.

Annual meeting and dinner to be held by Rural Resources

GREENEVILLE — The Rural Resources Annual Meeting and Dinner will be held on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Holly Creek Farm, 2870 Holly Creek Road.

Guests will be able to tour the new Farm & Food Learning Center, which is under construction, and see the progress on the Farm and Food Teen Training program’s spring garden.

The Knoxville jazz duo Jack Furnari and Mike Benjamin will perform. The event will include a hamburger dinner featuring local beef, salad from the farm and homemade ice cream.The cost for the dinner is $8 per person and $4 for children under the age of 10.

The center will provide space for programs, community workshops, offices and a commercial kitchen.

Rural Resources is nonprofit working to connect farms, food and families through community education, youth programs and sustainable agriculture.

For more information, call Rural Resources at 423-636-8171 or visit ruralresources.net.

Milligan to host conference

MILLIGAN COLLEGE — Milligan College will host its 4th Annual RISE Above Conference on Thursday from 2-8 p.m. in Derthick Hall.

At 7 p.m. in Wilson Auditorium, Dr. Shauna Nefos Webb, a Milligan counseling and psychology professor, will deliver the lecture “I Got Here as a Student First,” highlighting the narratives of African American athletes at an NCAA Division I STEM Institution.

Milligan’s RISE Above conference is an opportunity for both undergraduate and graduate students from all disciplines and majors to present their mentored research. It is also a chance for faculty members, other students and interested individuals from the community to hear about various research topics.

Among the students presenting their research will be junior Amanda Largent and senior Lucy Gaudiano. Largent conducted a research on the influence of political bumper stickers on people’s perceptions of others.

This year also will include presentations from master of science in occupational therapy and Emmanuel Christian Seminary at Milligan students.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit www.milligan.edu/riseabove.