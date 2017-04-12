Huge yoga event set for downtown Johnson City's Founders Park

This event will consist of two 45-minute yoga classes to be instructed by area yoga instructors on a large stage in the park. Participants will pay $5 upon entry and receive a raffle ticket for giveaways to be announced after the yoga sessions. Participants should bring their own yoga mat or towel.

The Great Day of Yoga is being organized by the Johnson City Downtown Foundation, Downtown Yoga Studio and sponsored by Ameriprise. Yoga Studios from each of the Tri-Cities will be providing instruction. Studios participating include Downtown Yoga Center, Bristol Yoga, Real Hot Yoga, River and Stone Yoga, Vida Hot Yoga, and Wellness Yoga of Bristol.

The event will kick off the weekly Barefoot in the Park yoga classes that will continue through the summer.

“We are excited to bring the entire region together for a wonderful day of yoga outdoors in the beautiful Founders Park”, said Kim Blaine, from Downtown Yoga, who has helped organize the event. “It will be so fun to have hundreds, maybe thousands, all enjoying yoga together.”

“This is the first time we've ever seen all these local yoga studios coming together for an event with a cause. We hope, since it is the day before Mother’s Day, that sons or daughters will bring their moms and share this activity together”, says Blaine.

Vendors will be at the event with yoga supplies and health and wellness information. Rain date will be the following Saturday, May 20.

If you would like more information about this event, please go to downtownJC.com.