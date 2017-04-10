Johnson City man takes big leap for 88th birthday

But what’s a birthday celebration without a few relatives there, too?

Arrowood, who turned 88 on March 31, took his grandson up on the offer to go skydiving for his birthday, and as it turned out, that grandson, a great granddaughter and his daughter also joined in the fun. Two days after he turned 88, Arrowood took to the sky — at least for a little while.

“I have three grandsons ... one told me a while back he and one of his friends were going skydiving and wondered if I would be interested in it,” Arrowood said Monday. “It developed from there. Finally he made an appointment for us.”

When they arrived at the Music City Skydiving in Waverly, there were three generations of the family scheduled to jump — Arrowood, grandson, Micah Phillips, and great-granddaughter, Lydia Phillips. Soon, however, one of his daughters, Carol Arrowood, took the bait as well.

“One of my daughters said she’d never jump, but after she got to the airport they talked her into it,” Arrowood said with a chuckle. “She said, ‘I’ll go if I can jump with my dad.’ ”

The group had to be in separate planes because of the number of people who had signed up ahead of them, but that was OK with Arrowood. He and his daughter were on the same jump, although they weren’t sitting together, so they didn’t get to talk on the flight up to 14,000 feet.

“On the way up, there was some conversation, but my daughter was sitting two people behind me, so we couldn’t talk. I didn’t see anybody behind me jump. The cameraman went out first and we got to the door,” he said, referring to the professional skydiver to whom he was tethered. “He said, ‘one, two, three,’ and pushed.”

Arrowood said he wasn’t nervous and doesn’t really remember feeling any kind trepidation at the jump.

“The first part is we had a 2,000 foot free-fall,” he said, which he estimated was no more than one or two minutes. “At 12,000 feet they pull the ripcord, I thought ‘This is really great. I’m glad I did it.”

After his co-diver pulled the ripcord and the parachute opened, he looked around and saw his daughter about 50 feet away.

“We waved and both had smiles on our faces,” he said. “We just floated, circled around some,” and then landed.

Arrowood said he and his family were all glad they did the jump.

“I wouldn’t have signed up unless I thought it was safe,” he said.

Arrowood, who retired from Summers Hardware and Supply in 1995, said it will be hard to beat his skydiving birthday.

“I probably can’t top it. I don’t have any plans at all right now. I just picked up my normal routine life, take care of my property, do ordinary daily stuff,” he said.