Happenings in your community

Always wanted to see more than 450 chicken halves cooking on open-pit barbecue racks? Here’s your chance.

The Bowmantown Ruritan, 1573 Barkley Road, Telford, invites folks to check out the spectacle starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. All that chicken goes on sale at 5 p.m. until they’re gone.

The $10 meal consists of a half-chicken, baked beans, slaw, chips, dessert and a beverage. Half-chickens alone are available for $6.

Proceeds from the meal will go for community needs, including Little League.

Dog park to be closed for mulching

The Willow Springs Dog Park will be closed for mulch installation Thursday, Friday and Monday, April 13, 14 and 17. The park will re-open on Tuesday, April 18.

Call 423-283-5827 for more information.

Mary Hughes Alumni Dinner set

The 54th Mary Hughes School Alumni Dinner will be Saturday, April 29, at 6:30 p.m. in the school’s gym. Doors will open at 4 in order to visit with old classmates prior to the dinner.

A silent auction will take place, with bidding ending at 7 p.m.

Make checks payable to the Mary Hughes Alumni Asssociation in the amount of $22.50, with a deadline of Monday, April 17. Mail reservations to Linda Cross Johnson, treasurer, at 202 Allison Road, Piney Flats, TN 37686. No tickets are sold at the door.

Alumni should notify organizers of any deaths or moves to nursing homes by classmates.

Southside group to meet Monday

The Southside Neighborhood Organization will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 17, at JRH Brewery on West Walnut Street in Johnson City.

Ken Harrison will share information about the fascinating history of the neighborhood. Members are invited to present requests for projects they would like SNO to support financially.

All residents of the area bounded by South Roan Street on the east to University Parkway on the west, and State of Franklin on the north to University Parkway as it runs south, are invited to attend.

The organization supports and promotes the general welfare of the Southside Neighborhood, “The Tree Streets,” as well as adjacent areas.