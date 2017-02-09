Mount Sterling Tower is a Smokies Legacy

The 2.7-mile one-way hike begins at high and historic Mount Sterling Gap then climbs higher to enter the rare spruce fir forest that cloaks only the highest mantles of the Southern Appalachians. The ascent tops out on Mount Sterling, where North Carolina and Tennessee extend to the horizon.

However, this is a problematic hike to rate for difficulty. The hike is not long; but it is fairly steep — you gain a little over 1,900 feet in 2.7 miles. Yet the trail is well graded and in good shape. Though sustained, the uptick does not stretch for miles and miles like other Smokies treks, so I give it a moderate rating — with an asterisk. The extraordinary view is worth the effort no matter the rating. The preserved metal tower stands at 5,842 feet, purportedly the highest true fire tower still standing east of the Mississippi River. Originally constructed in 1935 by the Civilian Conservation Corps, the tower was designed for fire watching.

A small cabin and outhouse were also constructed for the person manning the tower. Firewatchers generally stayed up here for two-week stints during the spring and fall fire seasons. However, by the mid-1960s the tower was decommissioned when fire watching was done by airplane, though the firewatcher’s cabin was left to deteriorate until the 1980s. The fire tower has been stabilized and its heights are used as a communications tower for Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

This is one of two metal fire towers preserved in the Smokies, the other being Shuckstack Tower at the other — western — end of the park. Mount Sterling Gap, at an elevation of 3,890 feet, lets you start high and get higher. Long before Interstate 40 and the roads we have today, Mount Sterling Gap was a point of passage for travelers going between North Carolina and Tennessee.

During the Civil War, the remote mountains around the state line became a no man’s land, neither Confederate nor Union, loyal only to who controlled the passes, such as Mount Sterling Gap. Conscriptors from both armies sought deserters and draft dodgers to fill the ranks of their respective armies — or eliminate from the ranks of the opposition’s armies. Conflicts occurred regularly. On April 10, 1865, part of the local Confederate home guard, a local named Albert Teague intercepted three Union sympathizers at the gap and marched them along to the fiddle tunes played by one of the captured — Harry Grooms. Mr. Grooms was carrying the fiddle and bow with him when he was captured, along with his brother George and his brother-in-law Mitchell Caldwell. Teague shot Harry Grooms and the two others after one final song, allegedly “Bonaparte’s Retreat,” which was subsequently known also as “Grooms Tune.” The three Union partisans were buried in a common grave by Harry’s wife down in the community of Mount Sterling by Big Creek.

The headstone above the freshly mounded dirt stated one word — “Murdered.” Though Mount Sterling is known for its spruce-fir forest, the hike begins among hardwoods — primarily oaks — cloaking the east-west ridge linking Mount Sterling and Mount Sterling Gap. You will cross under a transmission line heading directly up Mount Sterling via woods cut. This woods cut is visible from nearby Cataloochee Valley.

This open area can be windy in winter and hot in summer. When the leaves are off the trees you can view the mantle of evergreen on the crown of Mount Sterling. Ironically, you are hiking the south side of the ridge where Galax and mountain laurel belie the increasing elevation. Eventually, the path rises enough — and curves around to the north side of the ridge — to enter the spruce-fir zone, first starting with the red spruce, accompanied by fellow cool-climate specialists yellow birch and beech. Demonstrating how influential is exposure, mountain laurel, pines and oaks are seen again when the trail turns to face south.

After angling onto the reaches of Mount Sterling Ridge, breaking 5,000 feet, the spruce-fir ecosystem takes over. Here, red spruce rise thick and high, creating a shady, moist environment, where springs trickle cool across the trail, a forest floor rich with mosses and an understory of Fraser fir. Once atop Mount Sterling Ridge you will see a few grasses remaining from the days when this ridge was grazed by cattle, along with thickets of Fraser fir trees.

The path is mostly level before rising to reach a little-used horse hitch post a little way from the Mount Sterling summit. Just ahead, opena onto a clearing and the top of Mount Sterling. This is also the location of backcountry campsite #38, also named Mount Sterling. The tower stands at the very crest of the summit, where a USGS benchmark denotes the actual high point.

Woe to those who reach the tower via the Baxter Creek Trail. It is a very tough 6-mile climb from Big Creek ranger station, one of the most difficult trails in the entire Great Smoky Mountains National Park. A few backpackers make their way here via Mount Sterling Ridge Trail, however, the vast majority of tower visitors come via Mount Sterling Gap. The park’s eastern swath is the featured view from the tower. The main crest of the Smokies runs to your north and west, mostly covered in spruce and fir as well. I-40 and its road cut in the Pigeon River gorge are easy to spot to the east. Look east also for the meadow of Max Patch.

The hills of East Tennessee stretch to the west. At night, the lights of Newport, Tennessee and Waynesville, North Carolina are easily spotted. Backpackers overnighting at the campsite here climb the tower for these nocturnal vistas. Mount Sterling backcountry campsite #38 is a desired site. The most popular camp spot is in the grassy area immediately below the tower. The campsite’s claim to fame is being the highest backcountry campsite in the Smokies without a trail shelter. Other private wooded individual camps are set in the adjacent woods — and are good when the winds are howling. Looking for water?

A spring is located a half mile down the Baxter Creek Trail. Back during the firewatcher days, those manning the tower would use this spring as well as capture water from the cabin roof into a cistern. To get there from Johnson City, take I-26 east to Asheville, North Carolina. From Asheville, take I-40 west to Exit 451, just west of the North Carolina state line. Take the paved road and cross the Pigeon River. After the bridge, stay turn left to follow the Pigeon upstream.Come to an intersection 2.3 miles after crossing the Pigeon. Turn left here onto old NC 284 and follow it 6.7 winding miles to Mount Sterling Gap. The trail starts on the west side of the gap. For more information, check out my book “Top Trails: Great Smoky Mountains National Park.”