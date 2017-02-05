Happenings in your community

Nature Program Coordinator Connie Deegan will lead a Fall Into Winter Photo Essay at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13.

Participants will learn interesting facts about our environment, observing photos that were taken weekly as fall turned into winter.

This free program will take place at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St.

For more information, call Deegan at 423-283-5821.

Daddy-Daughter Date Night set

American Heritage Girls Troop TN5624 will host its ninth annual Daddy-Daughter Date Night on Friday, Feb. 17, from 6:30-9:30 at Boones Creek Christian Church. This event is open to the public.

The “date night” includes a buffet dinner and music/dancing with a DJ. Guests may have their photos taken at a photo booth or by a roving photographer. The event also features a raffle. Flowers and glow necklaces/bracelets are for sale as well.

“It’s a great community event that celebrates the special bond between dads and daughters,” said Julia Gardner, troop events coordinator. “This year’s date night promises to be a great evening of fellowship, fun, and a little ‘magic’ for everyone to remember.”

Tickets are $25 for the “dad” — who can be a father, grandfather, uncle, or mentor — and up to two girls as guests. If someone has three girls to bring, the ticket is $30. Tickets may be purchased in advance from members of Troop TN5624.

Reservations may also be placed by emailing juliamom2@aol.com or by calling the Boones Creek Christian Church office at 423-282-0248. The church is located at 305 Christian Church Road in Johnson City at the corner of Boones Creek Road.

New Victory UMC to host breakfast

New Victory United Methodist Church, 682 New Victory Road, Telford, will host a country breakfast in the fellowship hall on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 8-10 a.m.

The meal will consist of eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuits, gravy, juice, coffee and more.

The cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children. Carry-outs are available.

American Society for Quality to meet

The public is invited to attend the dinner meeting of the American Society for Quality on Thursday, Feb. 16, at The Press Room at Food City, 335 Roller St., Kingsport.

Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:15. The presentation will begin at 6:45 and end at approximately 7:45.

The topic for the presentation is: “Best Manufacturing Practices using Rapid Continuous Improvement/Lean tool application/success stories.”

Information regarding registration, the speakers and the presentation can be found at www.asq1106.org/wp/registration/register.asp. To cancel, please contact Nadine McMackin at 423-229-6393 or nmcmackin@eastman.com.

The deadline for reservations/cancellations is noon Tuesday, Feb. 14.

‘Before the Flood’ to be shown at ETSU

East Tennessee State University’s Environmental Studies minor and the Green Interfaith Network Inc. will present “Before the Flood,” a documentary about climate change, on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. in the Martha Street Culp Auditorium in the D.P. Culp University Center. The free event is open to the public.

“Flood” was first introduced in September at the Toronto International Film Festival and was featured the next month on the National Geographic Channel.

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio narrated the film and traveled around the world to document the effects of climate change. The film has won an Evening Standard British Film Award for Best Documentary and a Hollywood Film Award.

For more information, email Dr. Kevin O’Donnell, professor in the Department of Literature and Language and director of the ETSU Environmental Studies minor, at odonnell@etsu.edu.

Highway Patrol sets safety checkpoints

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting sobriety roadside safety checkpoints during the week of Feb. 14 on State Route 44 in Sullivan County.

Roe’s staff to hold office hours

U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-1st, announced he will send staff to hold office hours in Johnson City on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Memorial Park Community Center from 9-11 a.m.

A staffer will also be in Jonesborough on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Washington County Courthouse on the second floor from 2-4 p.m.

Roe's staff will be available to assist First District constituents. Some of the ways that Roe's district offices can be of assistance include Social Security and disability; financial aid and entrance to U.S. Service Academies; VA claims and military service problems, and more.

Caregiver support group to meet

The Loving Touch Caregiver Support Group will meet Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Village South, 213 University Parkway.

The group provides a welcoming and confidential atmosphere where family members and caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease or any related dementia will receive education, hope and encouragement.

Information on community resources and coping techniques as well as insight and feedback will also be provided.

The group meets the first Tuesday of each month.

For information, call 423-948-5388 or email charrison@mycornerstonevillage.org.

Sew-Crazy to meet Feb. 18

The next Sew-Crazy meeting will be Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City.

There is no charge to attend this meeting. For more information, call Donna Horowitz at 423-434-0424. Sew-Crazy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization.

Telford Ruritan to host bean, potato supper

The Telford Ruritan Club will host a Bean and Potato Supper on Friday, Feb. 10, from 5-7 p.m.

The menu consists of soup beans, fried potatoes, collard greens, cornbread, assorted drinks and assorted deserts.

Meals may be purchased for a donation and will be available for carryout.

The Telford Ruritan Club is located at the corner of Telford School House Road and Telford-New Victory Road.

Crockett softball team to hold fundraising supper

The Davy Crockett High School Lady Pioneers softball team will hold a fundraising chili supper on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Crockett cafeteria.

Bingo and door prizes will follow the supper.

Citizens’ Climate Lobby to Meet Feb. 11

The Northeast Tennessee chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby will hold its regular monthly meeting on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 12:45 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 603 Sunset Drive in Johnson City. The meeting room entrance is at the rear of the building. Visitors are welcome.

Each month, participants listen to and discuss a CCL conference call with prominent leaders, researchers and scientists. This month’s call features Sandy Reisky, who has founded five green energy companies that have developed over $4 billion worth of wind and solar facilities.

Currently, Reisky is the chairman and chief strategy officer of Apex Clean Energy, which is developing and managing dozens of wind and solar power projects throughout the United States. He has founded four other green-energy companies — Greenlight Energy, a large independent wind energy company acquired by BP in 2006; Axio Power, a utility-scale solar developer; Columbia Power Technologies, a pioneer in wave energy technology; and Greenlight Biofuels, a waste-to-energy company. Reisky will explore ways to speed up the nation’s transition to clean energy.

CCL is a national organization that focuses on a bipartisan strategy known as “Carbon Fee and Dividend” for addressing climate change, which places a gradually rising fee on fossil fuels (coal, oil and gas), requires no direct federal money, and distributes the revenue back to U.S. households.

To learn more about CCL, visit www.citzensclimatelobby.org.

Pedemonti to tell stories at ETSU

Award winning cause-focused Storyteller Kristin Pedemonti shares true stories of kindness, compassion and understanding to warm the heart, soul and uplift the spirit.

Pedemonti performs and presents worldwide and was honored to be the first American accepted to tell in Kermanshah, Iran, in their Storytelling Festival 2015.

ETSU Storytelling & the Department of Communication and Performance will host her storytelling performance, titled “Stories from the Heart: Connecting in Unexpected Places,” Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 7:30 p.m. in Warf Pickel Hall, Room 315, on the ETSU campus.

Pedemonti is coming to ETSU to conduct a workshop on her work with the World Bank in the Applied Storytelling class on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 4 p.m. in Warf Pickel Hall, Room 403.

Learn more about Pedemonti by visiting www.storytellerkp.com. A $5 donation is requested at the door. To learn more, contact the ETSU Storytelling Division at Storytel@etsu.edu or 423-439-7606.

Gardening seminar to be held at Mize

Mize Farm & Garden, 251 Old Gray Station Road, Gray, will hold a free seminar on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 10:30 a.m.

The seminar will be Ask the Pros, a question-and-answer session with Phil Ramey and Melissa Hale. Reserve a seat by calling 423-467-2300.

Youth kickball registration underway

Registration is now underway for Johnson City Parks and Recreation youth co-ed kickball.

Teams will be formed by Johnson City School districts, with 6-8 and 9-11 age divisions. Age cutoff is Aug. 15. Teams will practice twice a week starting March 20 until the season begins April 4. There will be two games a week at Carnegie Park.

Cost is $25 for city residents and $30 for non-city residents. A late registration fee of $20 will be applied starting March 6.

Registration is available online at www.myjcparks.org and at the Winged Deer Park Athletic Office, 4137 Bristol Highway. In-person registration hours are 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, call 423-283-5822.

Limestone Ruritan to host country breakfast

The Limestone Ruritan Club will be hosting a Country Breakfast Buffet on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 7-10 a.m.

The menu will include but not limited to scrambled eggs, biscuits & gravy, sausage, country ham, bacon, baked apples, grits, potato tots, pancakes with hot syrup and drinks. The cost is $8 per person.

Lamar Ruritan to meet Feb. 13

The Lamar Ruritan Club will meet on Monday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.

The guest speaker will be Abigail Thacker, counselor for Lamar School.

Lamar Ruritan is currently holding a membership drive, and invites any community members who are interested in joining or learning more about Ruritan to come to the meeting.

Scholarship offered for blind students

The Debbie Van Cleave Memorial Scholarship was established in memory of Van Cleave, an East Tennessee award-winning artist whose talent in pottery was not diminished by the fact that she was blind. The scholarship is intended to benefit legally blind students pursuing higher education.

Scholarship applications, detailed descriptions and eligibility criteria for 2017 are available at www.easttennesseefoundation.org. The application deadline is Feb. 15.

ETF scholarship program requirements range from financial need to scholastic achievement. Several scholarships are targeted toward specific schools or counties, particular fields of study, students involved in certain extracurricular activities or those who may not display the highest scholastic rankings yet still possess great potential and motivation.

Over $550,000 has been disbursed in scholarship awards for the 2016-17 academic year to 178 students participating in ETF scholarship programs. Scholarships provided through ETF help fulfill the dreams of those students wishing to obtain a post-secondary education, whether they are graduating high school seniors or returning adult students.

For more information, contact Beth Heller, ETF director of Scholarship Programs, at 865-524-1223, toll-free at 877-524-1223, or at bheller@etf.org. For more information about the scholarships available through ETF, visit www.easttennesseefoundation.org.

Professor to speak on environment, religion

Milligan College will host Robin Gottfried, professor of economics emeritus at Sewanee University, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 11 a.m. in Seeger Chapel for a lecture on the environment and religion.

Gottfried will speak again at 7 p.m. in Derthick Lecture Hall, room 202.

Gottfried, who also serves as executive director of the Center for Religion and Environment at Sewanee, conducts research and writes about the relationship between sustainable economics, the environment and Christian spirituality.

He has coordinated research on land use and policy change, as well as the impact of economic activities in the United States, Costa Rica, and elsewhere. Gottfried is a frequent lecturer on the relationship between the Christian faith and sustainable development and authored a book titled “Economics, Ecology and the Roots of Western Faith: Perspectives from the Garden,” along with numerous other articles.

He also blogs on religion and the environment for the Huffington Post. Both events are free and open to the public.