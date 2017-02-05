Happenings at area libraries

Each month will focus on a different health topic of popular interest. This is an opportunity to ask questions in a relaxed setting and receive one-on-one advice.

Scheduled topics in 2017 include:

• Feb. 7: Distracted Driving

• March 7: General Services of the Washington County Health Department

• April 4: Healthy Relationships/Domestic Violence

• May 2: Nutrition

• June 6: Dental Hygiene

To learn more about these and other upcoming events, visit the library's events calendar at www.jcpl.net

For more information, call 423-434-4454.

Also, February is Library Lovers’ Month at the Washington County – Jonesborough and Gray Libraries.

The libraries will kick off the month-long celebration with several activities:

• Guess the Number of Candies in the Jar – the person who guesses the closest number will win the jar of candy. The drawing will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Jonesborough Library.

• I Loved this Book Because ... — Come and fill out a heart to tell us about your favorite books. We will post these “love note” reviews all around the library.

• “Bag of Books” contest – the winner will receive a bag filled with books. The drawing will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Jonesborough library.

• Valentine card-making workshop – this will be at the Gray Library on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 1 p.m. Registration is required.

Fill out an optional library survey while you are here – the survey will be available on the library website also.

Limit one prize per household. Contestants do not have to be present to win.

For more information, call the Jonesborough library at 423-753-1800 or the Gray Branch Library at 423-477-1550.

The Gray Library will also host a class on blogging on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 11 a.m. The class will begin by exploring the opportunities for blogging, as compared with journaling.

Call the library at 423-477-1550 for more information.