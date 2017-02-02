Are the great outdoors great for marriage proposals?

Nevertheless, the groom wants to get it right. The possibilities of where — and how — to propose race across the mind. Should he do it casually in a so-called normal setting, such as the den in front of the TV, and surprise her that way? Or should it be while sky diving 8,000 feet above the East Tennessee landscape? Or maybe somewhere in between?

Beautiful outdoor settings are frequently chosen for marriage proposal sites. Last year, I ran into two couples just after their proposal (both accepted) in the back of beyond. The first was a mild March day in West Virginia’s New River Gorge, at a place called Kates Falls. It was a weekday and I surprised to see anyone else out, thus asked them what brought them there – it was the proposal.

The second couple I met was at the Saint Marys Wilderness in the mountains of Virginia, up near Natural Bridge. They were returning to the trailhead from a place called Saint Marys Falls, and stopped me (I was on my way to the cataract). They were happy and sad – happy they’d gotten engaged, but sad because the would-be bride had lost her smart phone! They asked me to look for the phone en route to the falls. I never saw it.

So this brings me to my own proposal, to my wonderful wife Keri Anne. At some point in our courtship, she figured a proposal was coming. She was right. Being an outdoor writer and spending lots of time in the woods I figured that she figured the proposal would take place at some scenic spot in our area mountains.

Therefore, I considered surprising her with the unexpected proposal. One time, we were eating lunch at my house and a fork dropped off the table. I slid off my chair and got down on one knee to pick it up. A look of wide-eyed expectation registered on her face but there was no ring, no proposal and no surprise – at that moment.

I finally decided to go with the outdoor proposal, thinking that the outdoor proposal idea was so obvious that I wouldn’t do it.

So I did. We began a backpacking trip at Camp Creek Bald, down Greene County way. We walked the short distance down the Appalachian Trail to the Blackstack Cliffs, overlooking the hills of East Tennessee, on a cloudy but spectacular May afternoon.

Guess what? Other hikers were there! Plan foiled. I nervously and irritatingly waited. Keri Anne asked me what was wrong, then remarked my hands were cold.

I finally walked over to the two hikers and told them I was fixing to propose marriage and would they mind leaving? They were happy to oblige, heading on down the trail.

I dug into my pack, and retrieved the ring. Now was the time. I got down on one knee and asked Keri Anne to marry me.

She didn’t say a word, only nodded affirmatively. That was good enough for me.