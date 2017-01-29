Happenings in your community

Throughout February, an array of artwork from Milligan College students will be on display in the exhibit “Art from the Buffalo School” at the Nelson Fine Art Center in downtown Johnson City.

The show, now in its 15th year, features student paintings, drawings, photography, mixed media and graphic design and will have its opening night and reception on Friday, Feb. 3, from 7-9. This event is free and open to the public.

“With an exhibit at Nelson’s, both Milligan art students and the public benefit,” said Alice Anthony, associate professor of art at Milligan. “Students have the opportunity to experience showing their work in a professional gallery, which is a great learning experience for them and a fun way to interact with our community.”

The Milligan fine arts department offers five areas of emphasis: art, film studies, music, photography and theater. All fine arts majors are designed to educate the whole person while increasing the student’s appreciation and knowledge of human creativity.

For more information on the Nelson Fine Art Center, located at 324 E. Main St., visit www.nelsonartcenter.com. For more information on Milligan arts events, visit www.milligan.edu/arts.

Milligan to host poet, author Driscoll

Milligan College will host an evening with local poet and author W.M. (William) Driscoll on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m. in the college’s P.H. Welshimer Library.

He will read from his fantasy series called “Godsfade.” The event is free and open to the public.

Exploring themes of good and evil, Driscoll’s “Godsfade” fantasy series is about two teens from the land of Terra, who after their homes are destroyed and families murdered, are rescued by the powerful, ancient gods called Aeons.

Together, they set out on an adventure and must avoid the evil warriors ravaging their forest homes.

Books will be available for purchase and signing after the event. Learn more about Milligan arts events at www.milligan.edu/arts.

Security commissioner to speak at ETSU

East Tennessee State University’s College of Public Health will host Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner David Purkey, who will provide a free lecture on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 6 p.m. at the second-floor ballroom of the Millennium Centre, 2001 Millennium Place.

Purkey’s talk, titled “Behind the Scenes with the Governor: The 2015 Chattanooga Terrorist Attack,” will focus on the July 16, 2015, incidents in which Muhammad Youssef Abdulazeez opened fire at a military recruiting center and then a U.S. Navy Reserve center in Chattanooga. Five military individuals were killed in the incidents and another two individuals were wounded.

Purkey graduated from Morristown-Hamblen High School West prior to receiving his bachelor’s degree in public health from East Tennessee State University in 1981. He earned a master’s degree in public health in 1987 from the University of Tennessee where he interned with the Tennessee Department of Safety.

His first government position was Judicial Assistant to Judge James K. Miller. He also served as a 9-1-1 dispatcher, Morristown-Hamblen County Emergency Management director, a Tennessee state trooper assigned to the Nashville and Fall Branch Districts, a special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and police accreditation manager for the City of Morristown.

The lecture is available via livestream at www.etsu.edu/cph/livestream.php. Prior to the lecture, a meet-and-greet reception with Purkey will run from 5:15-5:45 p.m. For more information, call 423-439-4243.

Federal Employees group to meet

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet Thursday, Feb. 2, at 11 a.m., at the Empire Buffet, 2614 N. Roan St., Johnson City.

The Speaker is Jay Franklin of the ETSU Anthropology Department, speaking on the locations of early Cherokee settlements in upper East Tennessee.

For more information, call Wayne Robertson at 423-741-0612.

Security guard training class to be offered

A security guard training class will be taught at 135 Keenburg Road, Elizabethton, on Saturday, Feb. 11. The class will consist of unarmed, armed, renewal, chemical spray, baton and handcuffing training.

State-certified trainer Ken Potter will teach the class. For cost and to enroll, call 423-341-1709, 423-543-6048 or email Potter at kpotter641@yahoo.com.

Silver Sneakers Classic classes set

Senior Services at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer Silver Sneakers Classic from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Feb. 7.

This class is for beginner to intermediate participants ages 50 and older, who will exercise to increase muscle strength, range of motion and daily living activities. Resistance equipment such as hand-held weights, elastic tubing with handles, and Silver Sneakers balls will be offered.

Chairs will be available for seated exercises and standing support. Participants can adapt exercises based on fitness levels and abilities.

Cost is $3, or free for Silver Sneakers-eligible participants. For more information, call 423-434-6237.

Functional Intervall Training to be offered

Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer Functional Interval Training for ages 50 and older from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Fridays in February.

Participants will experience a high-energy class that combines aerobic movements with strength and stabilization exercises. F.I.T. workouts offer the ability to reach fitness goals in a challenging, yet fun, way.

Cost is $2 per class. Pre-registration is not required. For more information, call 423-434-5749.

‘Science’ to open at Hands On!

“For the Love of Science” will open Tuesday, Jan. 31, and run through Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Hands On! Regional Museum, 315 E. Main St., Johnson City.

The museum may not have a special formula for the science of relationships, but it does have the formula for some fun experiments to help celebrate Valentine's Day in the Eastman Discovery Lab.

Attendees won't believe their eyes with an optical-illusion heart, learn about solubility while creating a Sharpie tie-dye valentine, and enjoy a show of dancing, bobbing conversation heart candies.

For more information, go to www.handsonmuseum.org or call 423-434-4263.

Auditions set for ‘Beauty and the Beast’

The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will hold auditions for the Disney musical “Beauty and the Beast” on Sunday and Monday, Feb. 12-13, at 7 p.m. for ages 14 and up.

There will be a 5 p.m. audition Sunday for the role of Chip for ages 8-13. The audition will consist of a cold reading and a group sing and dance.

If you want to be considered for a primary role, please have a 1-minute solo prepared. Auditions will be at the theatre at 125½ E. Main St. in Jonesborough. For more information, visit jonesboroughtheatre.com or email Pam Johnson at jrtpublicity@gmail.com.

Ideas sought for basin-area name

The city of Johnson City is asking citizens for suggestions on what to name the King Creek basin area located between West King and North Commerce streets.

The 3-acre space will include a newly opened King Creek, solar-lit walkways, murals, stone walls and a plaza.

This is a chance to leave your mark on your community. Visit https://cojctn.wufoo.com/forms/name-the-king-creek-basin to submit possible names for the site. Deadline for submissions is Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Friendship Automotive tabs Dustin Walters

Friendship Automotive Enterprises, a subsidiary of Friendship Enterprises, announces the appointment of Dustin Walters as executive vice president for the company.

The group is comprised of 23 automotive franchises within Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina and Georgia.

As Friendship restructures their executive team, Walters will be tasked with assisting Chris Wilson, chief operating officer of Friendship Automotive Enterprises, in leading the automotive side of the business.

“Dustin has a very successful track record and works hard at everything he does,” said Mitch Walters, president and founder of Friendship companies. “He knows the business and will be the perfect fit to our new team. I am excited and very confident he will lead us to the next level.”

Dustin Walters has a business degree from ETSU and graduated from Tennessee High School. He is a member of the Rotary Club in Johnson City. Walters resides in Johnson City with his wife, Kelly, and their three children.

Hasenstein named to chair of excellence

Karl H. Hasenstein, a world-renowned gravitational plant biologist, has been named the spring 2017 holder of the Wayne G. Basler Chair of Excellence for the Integration of the Arts, Rhetoric and Science at East Tennessee State University.

Hasenstein will spend the entire semester at ETSU, where he will teach, conduct research and engage in public service, including four lectures that are open to the public.

He is hosted by the ETSU College of Arts and Sciences and is teaching a course in astrobiology through the Department of Biological Sciences for undergraduate and graduate students.

Hasenstein is an Endowed Professor and Slemco/LEQSF Regents Professor of Science in the Department of Biology at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

During his time at ETSU, he will present a series of four public lectures reflecting a general theme of “Creativity — Bridges Between Arts and Science.” On Feb. 6, his topic will be “What’s Up — What’s Down? Creative Problem Solving.”

Barter shuffles fall lineup, adds ‘Quartet’

Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Va., announced an update to its 2017 schedule. The musical, “Million Dollar Quartet” replaces “Ain’t Misbehavin’” on the Gilliam Stage this fall.

“Ain’t Misbehavin’,” the celebration of legendary jazz great, Fats Waller, debuts instead during Barter Theatre’s 2018 season.

“Million Dollar Quartet” is inspired by the famed recording session that brought together rock 'n' roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins for the first and only time.

Starting Aug. 18, “Quartet” runs for four weeks at Barter before embarking on its North American tour. Additional details of the tour will be announced soon.

To purchase tickets, visit www.bartertheatre.com or call 276-628-3991. Tickets for all performances begin at $20.

Fey retires at Kroger; Clontz tabbed

The Kroger Co. recently announced the retirement of Mid-Atlantic division President Joe Fey, and that Jerry Clontz will succeed him.

Clontz currently serves as senior vice president of operations of Harris Teeter, LLC.

Fey will retire from the company after 44 years of service, effective Feb. 10.

“Joe has accomplished much in his distinguished career spanning several supermarket divisions and Kroger’s corporate office,” said Fred Morganthall, Kroger’s executive vice president of retail operations.

“Joe is a true leader who exemplifies our values and focuses on doing what is best for our associates, customers and company. The people he has developed throughout his career will continue his legacy for many years.

“The entire Kroger family thanks Joe for his many contributions and wishes him and his family all the best in retirement.”

ETSU adds strings program

East Tennessee State University’s Department of Music is recognized nationally and internationally for its excellence in vocals, wind instruments and percussion, and is now adding strings to its repertoire.

While classes have been offered in stringed instruments, the department has not had a full strings program with ensemble performance opportunities for students. David Kovac joined the ETSU music faculty during the fall 2016 semester to help build such a program.

Kovac came to ETSU from Kansas City, where he ran the Pre-College Program and the Heartland Chamber Music Festival, an international summer event that attracts students as young as age 6 through the graduate level and provides ensemble performance opportunities at various age and skill levels. Kovac is working to do the same at ETSU.

For more information, go to www.etsu.edu/music.

Greene to talk at ETSU lecture

“Self-Care for Women-Helping Professionals” is the focus of a presentation in East Tennessee State University’s “Women on Wednesdays” lecture series on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

This free public talk, sponsored by the ETSU Women’s Studies Program, will take place from noon-1 p.m. in the presentation room of the Multicultural Center, located on the second level of the D.P. Culp University Center. A light lunch will be provided.

In her presentation, Dottie Saxon Greene, an assistant professor in the ETSU Department of Social Work, will discuss how such professional caregivers as teachers, counselors, social workers, clergy, psychologists, first responders and other health care workers often pay a high price for the care they provide to others.

She contends this is particularly true for women, who are frequently caregivers in their personal lives to their children, their parents and their friends. Some common occupational hazards in the helping fields, she says, include burnout, compassion fatigue, stress, secondary traumatization and vicarious trauma.

For more information, call Phyllis Thompson, director of ETSU Women’s Studies, at 423-439-4125.

Ladies Valentine tea to be held

The Jonesborough Senior Center, 307 E. Main St., Jonesborough will be hosting its annual Ladies Valentine’s Tea on Friday, Feb. 10, from 10-11:30 a.m.

The event is open to the public and will include tea, a light lunch, music and door prizes.

Tickets are available to purchase in person at the front desk of the Jonesborough Senior Center for $10 each. A limited number of tickets are available.

For more information, call 423-753-4781.