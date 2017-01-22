Happenings in your community

Princeton Arts Center, 2516 E. Oakland Ave., will host Pancakes, Pajamas and Paint from 9-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. Participants ages 2-5 can wear their pajamas while painting and eating pancakes. All art supplies will be provided. Cost is $5.

Space is limited. Register by Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the center or by calling 423-283-5800.

Center to hold Mental Health Fair

Senior Services at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer adults 50 and older a free Mental Health Fair on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 12:30-2 p.m.

Discussions will cover depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, anxiety disorders, PTSD, borderline personality disorders and treatments.

Call 423-434-6237 for more information and to register.

Unicoi mayors to hold roundtable

The three mayors of Unicoi County will meet in a roundtable discussion Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 6 p.m. at the Unicoi Welcome Center in the town of Unicoi.

Doris Hensley, mayor of the town of Erwin; Johnny Lynch, mayor of the town of Unicoi; and Unicoi County Mayor Greg Lynch will be discussing plans and projects for 2017.

The public is invited to come observe and may meet with any of the mayors and ask questions at the meeting’s end.

Photography show set at Milligan

Kingsport’s Brittany Helms will be presenting a photography show from Jan. 29-Feb. 3 at the Milligan Art Gallery in Derthick Hall.

She will have an opening reception from 2-4 p.m. Jan. 29. It is free and open to the public.

"Being able to show students’ work to the public ​is a vital part of their education,” said Dr. Carrie Swanay, chairwoman of Milligan’s Area of Performing, Visual and Communicative Arts.

“These students have worked hard to produce works to be shown in their senior show. We encourage the community to attend the student receptions to support and encourage all ​of our fine arts students."

For more information on arts events, visit www.milligan.edu/arts.

Ruritans to host barbecue supper

The Telford Ruritan Club will host a barbecue supper on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The menu consists of barbecue sandwiches, baked beans, cole slaw, assorted desserts and assorted drinks.

Meals may be purchased for a donation and will be available for carryout.

The Telford Ruritan Club is located at the corner of Telford School House Road and Telford-New Victory Road.

Senior Services to offer knee replacement discussion

Senior Services at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will host Total Knee Replacement Surgery, a free discussion for adults 50 and older from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30.

Dr. Gregory Stewart, an orthopedic surgeon with Watauga Orthopedics, will offer the specifics of this surgery and recovery time.

For more information and to reserve a seat, call 423-434-6237.

Carver library public forum to be held

Johnson City Parks and Recreation will hold a final public forum on Thursday, Jan. 26, regarding the naming of the library at Carver Recreation Center.

This public forum will take place at 4 p.m., during the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board’s regularly scheduled meeting, at the Parks and Rec Administrative Offices, Winged Deer Park, 4137 Bristol Highway.

Proposed names include Dorothy Christman, Eugene Gillespie, Georgia Gillespie, Herb Greenlee, Samantha Jones, Robert McKinney.

For more information, contact Missy Hollifield at 423-283-5815 or mhollifield@johnsoncitytn.org.

Carter Democratic Women to meet

The Carter County Democratic Women will meet Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Beef O'Brady's in Elizabethton.

The group does not discriminate and is open to all Democrats, men and women, who believe in working for the common good of all citizens of our country.

All Democrats are invited to the first meeting of the new year. Our meet and eat social hour will begin at 5 p.m. with the business meeting beginning at 6.

Members who attended the march in Washington, D.C., and the organizational meeting for the group Indivisible will give their reports.

Jonesborough Library taking orders for Souper Bowl

The Jonesborough Library will host the fifth-annual Souper Bowl on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The Friends of the Washington County Library will be serving a variety of soups and chilis for lunch from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., or while supplies last.

You can eat in or come to our drive-through for pick up. Friends will also be making deliveries for group orders around Jonesborough.

The Friends’ menu will include a choice of taco soup, vegetable soup (no beans), red chili, white chicken chili or vegetarian chili. With the soup, you will receive a side salad, crackers and brownie for dessert for a minimum of an $8 donation.

Order forms are available at the Jonesborough Library. To ensure you get your selection, large groups are encouraged to turn in a completed check-off order form by 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30. Individuals and small groups may order at any time.

In case of snow & inclement weather, the snow date will be Feb. 8. For more information, call the Jonesborough Library at 423-753-1800.

Bread baking class set at Extension Office

Pre-registrations are being taken and space is limited for a bread baking class on Saturday, Feb. 25, starting at 10 a.m., at the Washington County Extension Office, 206 W. Main St., Jonesborough.

The fee is $30 for materials, with no refunds. The deadline to register is Wednesday, Feb. 22.

For more information, contact Elizabeth Elizondo Renfro, FCS extension agent for Washington County, at 423-753-1680 or eelizond@utk.edu.

Health center to host programs

The Health Resources Center at the Mall at Johnson City will host the following free programs:

• “Freeze Ahead Crockpot Meals,” Monday, Jan. 23, 5:30-6:30 p.m. The speaker is Crystal West, RDN, LDN. Make your crock-pot meals even easier with some healthy freeze- and-dump recipes.

• “Stir Fry: Wok Your World,” Wednesday, Jan. 25, 11 a.m.-noon. The speaker is Elizabeth Elizondo Renfro of the UT Extension Office. Join us for a fun and tasty cooking demo as we learn to prepare stir fry.

• “Wellness Wednesdays,” Wednesday, Jan. 25, 12:15-1:15 p.m. Fun, free, fitness and nutrition in front of JCPenney. Call HRC for details. No registration is required.

• “How Fit Are Your Lungs?” Thursday, Jan. 26, 5:30-6:30 p.m. The speaker is Phil Jones, MD. Does activity, weather conditions or the environment affect how well you or your child breathes? Join Dr. Jones with The Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center for a talk on lung health, and take advantage of a free spirometry test to determine just how well your lungs are functioning

Unless otherwise noted, registration is required for programs. Call 844-488-STAR (7827) to reserve your space.

Country breakfast set at Marvin’s Chapel

The men of Marvin's Chapel United Methodist Church, 1882 Old Boones Creek Road, Johnson City, will be hosting a country breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 7:30-10:00 a.m.

The menu includes bacon, sausage, eggs, biscuits, gravy, juice and coffee. The proceeds will be used for missions. For more information, call 423-753-8821.

Hales Ruritan to host breakfast

Hales Community Ruritan Club will host a country breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 7-10 a.m. at the Hales Community Ruritan Building on Hales Road off Boones Creek Road, Jonesborough.

Proceeds will be used for community service projects. The group will serve biscuits and gravy, eggs, fresh sausage, bacon, country ham, pancakes, coffee, orange juice and milk. Cost is $8 at the door. Children 10 and under eat free. Carry outs are available.

For more information, call Ted Lynch at 423-753-8681.