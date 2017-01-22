Happenings at area libraries

Registration is required for these free programs and can be done by calling Youth Services at 423-434-4458 or visiting the Event Calendar at www.jcpl.net.

• Parents, are you looking for a preschool or daycare center for your young child? Then come to the third annual “Preschool Preview” at the library on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m.-noon.

Representatives from 12 area preschools and childcare facilities (plus Head Start and the Tennessee Child Care Resource & Referral Network) will be available to answer your questions and help you decide which school is right for your family’s needs. Call 432-434-4458 for more information, including a complete list of participating schools.

Participants include: Ashley Academy, ETSU Child Study Center, First Christian Church Preschool, First Presbyterian Church Preschool, Head Start of Upper East TN, Hospitots Child Care Center, Kinder Care Learning Center, Munsey Memorial Methodist Preschool, Playstation, St. Mary’s School, Shepherd’s Pasture Preschool, Shining Stars Christian Learning Center, Tennessee Child Care Resource & Referral Network and Tri-Cities Christian Preschool.

• The library, with the East Tennessee State University College of Nursing, will host a health insurance event on Thursday, Jan. 26. There will be an information session on the Health Insurance Marketplace from 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. in the library's Computer Center.

Certified Application Counselors from the Johnson City Community Health Center will be available by appointment to assist with enrollment through the Marketplace website. One-hour appointments will be available at 12:30, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. To register for an appointment, contact the center at 423-926-2500.

• Are you interested in finding out about the benefits of essential oils? Then come to a program at the Jonesborough Library on Monday, Jan. 30, at 6 p.m.

April Brown will cover basic questions on what essential oils are, how they have been used in the past and how they are useful now. You will learn three ways to apply them, along with how much and how often. Also presented will be what types of oils are used to support different issues, both physically and emotionally.

Brown has been a licensed Massage Therapist for over 10 years, and uses essential oils for both her business and for personal use.

This program is free and open to the public. Registration is suggested, but not required. For more information, or to register, call the Jonesborough Library at 423-753-1800.